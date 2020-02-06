NBA trade deadline 2020: complete list of completed transactions, including D'Angelo Russell, Andre Drummond deals

Advertisement

This year’s trading deadline definitely lacked star power, but there were a few fireworks before we reached the fifteen. cutoff on Thursday.

The Timberwolves eventually landed D’Angelo Russell, a movement that should make Karl-Anthony Towns pretty happy. The Heat took over Andre Iguodala for the last part of the season. Andre Drummond was surprisingly shipped to Cleveland and Marcus Morris switched conferences and jumped from the Knicks to the Clippers.

Full list of completed transactions from the 2020 deadline

Minnesota takes over D’Angelo Russell

Timberwolves received: D’Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans, Omari Spellman

Warriors received: Andrew Wiggins, 2021 first round pick (protected numbers 1-3), 2021 second round pick

Miami takes over Andre Iguodala

Heat received: Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill

Grizzlies received: Justise Winslow, James Johnson, Dion Waiters

Cleveland takes over Andre Drummond

Cavaliers received: Andre Drummond

Pistons received: John Henson, Brandon Knight, 2023 second round pick

LA Clippers take over Marcus Morris

Clippers received: Marcus Morris, Isaiah Thomas

Knicks received: Maurice Harkless, 2020 first round pick

Wizards received: Jerome Robinson

Philadelphia takes over Alec Burks

76ers received: Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III

Warriors received: Three picks in the second round (2020, 2021, 2022)

Atlanta takes over Dewayne Dedmon

Hawks receive: Dewayne Dedmon, two picks in the second round (2020, 2021)

Kings received: Jabari Parker, Alex Len

Minnesota takes over James Johnson

Timberwolves received: James Johnson

Grizzlies received: Gorgui Dieng

Orlando takes over James Ennis III

Magic receives: James Ennis III

76ers received: future second round pick

Atlanta takes over Skal Labissiere

Hawks received: Skal Labissiere, cash considerations

Trail Blazers received: future second round pick

Memphis takes over Jordan Bell

Grizzlies received: Jordan Bell, future second round pick

Rockets received: Bruno Caboclo, future second round pick

Denver takes over Jordan McRae

Nuggets received: Jordan McRae

Magicians received: Shabazz Napier

Atlanta takes Derrick Walton Jr. about

Hawks received: Derrick Walton Jr.

Clippers receive: Cash Considerations

Mega deal with four teams (from Tuesday)

Rockets received: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell, 2024 second round pick

Hawks receive: Clint Capela, Nene

Timberwolves received: Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, 2020 first round pick (protected against lottery)

Nuggets received: Gerald Green, Keita Bates-Diop, Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh, 2020 first round pick

NBA trade news from the 2020 deadline

(All times to the east)

16.00 hours – UPDATE: Isaiah Thomas is not coming for his ring. Unfortunately.

The Clippers will not retain Isaiah Thomas, taken from Washington today in a deal with three teams with Knicks who brought Marcus Morris to LA and sent Moe Harkless / picks to NYC, by source of the competition.

– David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) 6 February 2020

3.30 p.m. A few guards refuse exemptions …

Sources: Philadelphia abandons security guard Trey Burke.

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

Detroit abandons security guard Tim Frazier, ESPN source source says.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

3.15 pm – JR SMITH IN THE BUILDING!

The Lakers are expected to audition free agent guard JR Smith (perhaps next week) and remain favorites to sign Darren Collison if Collison chooses to make a comeback to the NBA – in addition to possible pickups on the buy-out market

– Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) 6 February 2020

3.10 p.m. We are officially past the deadline. Here are a few teams that reportedly decided not to close a deal on Thursday:

Bucks

Lakers

pacers

Raptors

Spurs

Thunder

02:55 – Isaiah Thomas comes for his ring.

The Clippers, Knicks and Wizards have agreed to a three-team trade that Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas will land with the Clippers, sources from the competition tell ESPN. Jerome Robinson participates in the Wizards, Moe Harkless and a first round in 2020 for the Knicks.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

02:45 – Jordan McRae quietly scores 12.8 points per game and shoots almost 38 percent out of a 3-point range this season.

Washington has traded Jordan McRae to Denver for Shabazz Napier, ESPN league source says.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

2.30 a.m. – A late arrival at the party!

Minnesota has signed up to the Miami-Memphis deal – and will trade Gorgui Dieng for James Johnson, source ESPN says.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

2.25 pm – Andre Drummond will soon be joining … the Cavaliers?

Cleveland completes an exchange for Andre’s Drummond in Detroit, says ESPN league source.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Pistons receive Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second round pick from the Cavaliers for Andre Drummond, by source.

– Kevin O’Connor (@ KevinVonnorNBA) February 6, 2020

2.10 pm – And there it is. Marcus Morris on the Clippers.

Knicks make a deal to send Marcus Morris to the Clippers for Moe Harkless and other assets, sources from the competition @ TheAthleticNBA @Stadium say. Sides are still working on exact extra players / picks.

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

1:50 pm – Offer war for Marcus Morris!

Nice epic confrontation between the Clippers and Lakers for Marcus Morris. For the Knicks, “there is no deal without Kuzma” and the Lakers – at this late hour – remain reluctant to give up on him.

– Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) 6 February 2020

Knicks are in key talks to move Marcus Morris to the Clippers for Moe Harkless and other assets, sources from the competition @ TheAthleticNBA @Stadium say. Lakers have informed Knicks that Kyle Kuzma has been removed from discussions, sources said.

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

1:35 pm – Love a good cash trade.

Portland trades Skal Labissiere and cash to Atlanta, says source of competition ESPN.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

1.15 p.m. We will never forget the Jordan Bell era in Houston.

Houston has traded Jordan Bell for Memphis for Bruno Caboclo, ESPN source says. Teams also exchange picks from the second round.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

1.05 pm – TREE. The Timberwolves have finally received D’Angelo Russell.

Golden State has agreed to trade D’Angelo Russell to Minnesota for a deal with Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first round pick and a 2022 second round pick, ESPN sources tell the competition. Warriors also send Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to Timberwolves.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Timberwolves 2021 pick protected up to No. 3, and unprotected in 2022, per source. Minnesota continued to push for Russell, who wanted it to be a free agency since the summer, and eventually got the point guard who thought Gerssson Rosas would match with KAT. https://t.co/kfDNvsdBHX

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

12:45 – Open a schedule place for another course? Maybe Marcus Morris?

Clippers exchange G Derrick Walton Jr. against the Atlanta Hawks for cash, sources from the competition tell ESPN.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

12:40 pm – The rockets can certainly use a different attack half. It does not seem that this is going to happen.

Yahoo Sources: Houston did its due diligence investigation in downtown Cleveland, Tristan Thompson, but cannot reach its number to make a business succeed. If Thompson meets the deadline, a buy-out is not an option.

– Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020

12:20 – It seems that this is the whole of the trade in Andre Iguodala, subject to late changes. The Grizzlies are not hungry, but Justise Winslow can be a permanent part of their young core if he stays healthy.

Miami has agreed to exchange Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson in Memphis for Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder, sources from the competition tell ESPN. No choices in the deal.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

If Miami and Oklahoma City could reach a deal on Gallinari, there is still time to make this a three-team trade – but those conversations are completely blocked, competition sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/wxdiJGUXLp

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

12:05 pm – Pat Riley may have to run out of his dream with three teams if he still wants Danilo Gallinari. The clock is ticking.

Memphis and Miami focus on a two-team deal at Andre Iguodala, with Miami and Oklahoma City still unable to reach an agreement on a three-team trade that Danilo Gallinari would land with the Heat, sources say the competition at ESPN. The conversations are smooth until 3 p.m.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

11:55 am – Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill take their talents to South Beach. The remaining residents of Waiters Island move to Memphis.

10:40 am – So about the rumors of Andre Drummond …

Yahoo sources: With less than five hours to go, it is more likely that Andre Drummond will remain a member of the Detroit Pistons after the trade deadline.

– Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020

9:25 am – A note of Tuesday’s four-team trade: Atlanta announced that it would abandon Nene, which was taken over from Houston with Clint Capela.

Atlanta makes it official and has renounced Nene. They will get a $ 2.6 million cap this season. His $ 2.7 million salary for 2020/21 would have been guaranteed if he had not been exempted on February 15.

– Bobby Marks (@ BobbyMarks42) February 6, 2020

7:30 am. – Although the trade in Andre Iguodala was reported on Wednesday evening, it has not yet become official. The Heat is trying to expand the deal and adding Thilo to Danilo Gallinari. Expect the talks to continue on Thursday morning.

Miami, Memphis and Oklahoma City are working on an extensive deal with three teams that the Heat would land both Andre Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari, sources from the competition tell ESPN. Talks are ongoing and these can extend to Thursday, sources said.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Here is a key to make this deal with three teams and Gallinari to Miami, sources from the competition tell ESPN: Can OKC Miami get it to lift protection in a first round in 2023, choose the Heat owe the Thunder? The choice was originally protected in the top 14. https://t.co/6FMHjDieKI

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

12:45 – The 76ers find some depth on the trade market. They have to decide whether to send two players to create roster seats for Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III.

Wednesday, February 5

11:20 – Oh dude Trade is growing.

Miami, Memphis and Oklahoma City are working on an extensive deal with three teams that the Heat would land both Andre Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari, sources from the competition tell ESPN. Talks are ongoing and these can extend to Thursday, sources said.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Here is a key to make this deal with three teams and Gallinari to Miami, sources from the competition tell ESPN: Can OKC Miami get it to lift protection in a first round in 2023, choose the Heat owe the Thunder? The choice was originally protected in the top 14. https://t.co/6FMHjDieKI

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

10:05 – The Kings and Hawks do things in other news.

Sacrameto trades Dewayne Dedmon to Atlanta for Jabari Parker and Alex Len, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Atlanta also gets two picks in the second round.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

9 o’clock in the evening. – Memphis received a preliminary selection in the initial trade from Andre Iguodala, and now it will at least land Justise Winslow in a different deal. That is a great victory for the Grizzlies.

Justise Winslow is part of the package on its way to Memphis in the Iguodala trade, sources from the competition tell ESPN.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

8:30 in the evening. – Wait, Andre Iguodala is going to Miami AND was he paid? This man knows what he is doing.

Memphis is finalizing the sending of Andre Iguodala to Miami, sources from the competition @ TheAthleticNBA @Stadium say. It is believed that Iguodala is willing to play for the heat.

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

Memphis has agreed to a deal to send Andre Iguodala to Miami, ESPN league source says. Iguodala agreed to trade and agreed to a $ 30 million two-year extension with Miami.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Source: Andre Iguodala and the two-year extension of $ 30 million with team option in the second season (2021-22).

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

8:15 pm – Yes, the heat may really go for the Eastern Conference crown.

Pat Riley clearly sees a chance to make a run with this Heat: Riley has worked to trade for Memphis’ Andre Iguodala AND Okilooma City’s Danilo Gallinari, competition sources tell ESPN. There are conversations going on.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

19.55 – The Pistons and Suns have not made any progress with a potential Luke Kennard trade. Eh, whatever. Shout if you are going to do something.

Detroit talks with Phoenix about a Luke Kennard trade have reached an impasse, sources from the competition tell ESPN. Sides that could not agree on protection for a first round Suns pick that would have been in the deal.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

07:35 – To borrow some words from Russell Westbrook: “Ah, that’s pretty interesting!” Stay tuned.

Yahoo Resources. The Los Angeles Lakers have gone all the way – including a last attempt by Orphan Greetings – to find a way to Andre Iguodala, but it becomes clear that Miami is currently receiving Memphis’ attention.

– Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020

7.15 pm – D’Angelo Russell is not involved, but we could see a few Warriors who were sent to new teams before the deadline.

The Warriors are expected to keep Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks out of tonight’s game in Brooklyn, pending the exchange of one or both for Thursday’s 3 PM ET deadline

– Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) 6 February 2020

5:30 pm – Let’s start a little Laker’s security campaign. Yeah, sort of. Nothing feels right from Wednesday evening.

The Lakers inquired about Dennis Schröder while they wanted to strengthen the PG position prior to the trading deadline, sources told ESPN. The conversation did not go very far, because OKC – currently the number 7 seed in the West – did not want to move him without a substantial return.

– Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 5, 2020

Several teams ask about the availability of Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, sources from the competition tell Yahoo Sports.

– Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) 5 February 2020

5 pm – Another wing player comes on the market. Kelly Oubre has an average career of 18.5 points per game and shoots almost 35 percent from the 3-point range for the Suns.

The Suns call on Kelly Oubre at 10 pm and change to go for the NBA trading period, competition sources say

– Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) 5 February 2020

4.15 pm – So this isn’t exactly trade news, but … is everything alright in Philadelphia?

Al Horford asked if players should shout: “There is something going on in our dressing room, and we keep that internal”

– Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) 5 February 2020

3 p.m. – The Timberwolves are not the only team that is interested in D’Angelo Russell. (Again, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he stays with the Warriors.)

The New York Knicks continue to haunt Warriors’ star D’Angelo Russell, sources from the competition @ TheAthleticNBA @Stadium say. So far, Knicks has not offered packages that would close the gap in the price of Golden State.

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) 5 February 2020

2.40 p.m. Houston is not ready yet. The rockets are about to acquire a center, but who can they target?

Source: Rockets sign a deal for a center and are currently talking to two Eastern Conference teams. In addition to a center, they are willing to accept extra salary in exchange for assets.

– Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) February 5, 2020

1:20 PM – After firing team president Steve Mills, the Knicks softened their attitude toward Marcus Morris. A deal with Lakers could play a role at Kyle Kuzma in the middle of a trade package, but as Ian Begley from SNY reports, we are not nearly finished yet.

Worth mentioning on the front of Knicks-Lakers: in a conversation between the two teams that took place yesterday, Allonzo Trier and Alex Caruso were raised between the players, sources say. The conversations were canceled at that time. More here: https://t.co/VWrDpSteTA

– Ian Begley (@IanBegley) 5 February 2020

11:15 am – Although D’Angelo Russell is one of the bigger names thrown around in trade negotiations, it would come as no surprise if he stays with the Warriors after the deadline. There is always a chance that the Timberwolves will turn on again when they are in Russell-or-bust mode, but that doesn’t seem to be the case from Wednesday morning.

Golden State continues from D’Angelo Russell’s talks with Minnesota right now, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Warriors have been clear about price with Minnesota – and Timberwolves are not willing to make it so far.

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) 5 February 2020

10:10 am – The Hawks abandon Chandler Parsons to create a roster spot and acquire Clint Capela and Nene from the Rockets as part of Tuesday’s four-team trade.

Atlanta abandons Chandler Parsons and its $ 25.1 million expiring contract to create roster space to complete trading with four teams, competition sources tell ESPN.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) 5 February 2020

8.40 a.m. It seems that suitors for Jrue Holiday are not willing to pay the exorbitant price needed to scare him away from the pelicans.

New Orleans remains satisfied with Jrue Holiday, who stays on the roster via Thursday’s NBA trading period, ESPN sources tell the competition. The kind of overwhelming offer that is needed to get rid of Holiday has not come on the market.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) 5 February 2020

7:30 am. – Good morning. You missed a trade with 12 players and four teams late Tuesday night. Here we go!