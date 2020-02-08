NBA punishes Magic Coach for outbreak

Advertisement

Magic trainer Steve Clifford barks at officials after unsuccessfully trying to take time out to win against the Knicks

Published on February 8, 2020 at 12:18 pm

Updated February 8, 2020 at 12:18 p.m.

LOS ANGELES, USA – NBA coach Steve Clifford fined Orlando Magic $ 25,000 for verbally abusing a 105: 103 loss to the New York Knicks on Thursday, February 6.

Clifford was furious at the end of the game in Madison Square Garden after unsuccessfully trying to take a 6.7-second timeout and Knicks 105-103.

Clifford, fighting for the chance to play a piece that could have bound or even won the competition, had a few words left for the reigning team when he left the field after the two-point defeat.

“STUPID MOTHERF *** ERS” – Steve Clifford says goodbye to the officials pic.twitter.com/UEqAPGkPZP

– CJ Fogler (@cjzero), February 7, 2020

He later said the crew should have expected him to take some time out in such a situation.

“If the players are unconscious, you lose. Coaches have poor consciousness, it was my fault tonight, you lose,” said Clifford after the game. “The civil servants also need to be sensitized.

“Knowing the game and knowing the rules and knowing the situation must also be part of it.” – Rappler.com