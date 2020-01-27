NBA postpones the Los Lakers-Clippers game after the death of Kobe Bryant

Advertisement

January 27 (UPI) – The NBA postponed the Los Angeles Lakers game against the L.A. Clippers on Tuesday night at Staples Center after the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

League sources told ESPN that discussions took place between the Lakers, Clippers and NBA for several hours before the Lakers’ request to postpone the game was honored. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

Advertisement

“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which deeply mourns the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people during a helicopter crash on Sunday,” the NBA said Monday in a statement.

“In consultation with the NBA League office, the game scheduled between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers will be postponed for Tuesday, January 28 and scheduled for a future date,” the Lakers said in a statement. “The Los Angeles Lakers want to thank you all for the huge outpouring of support and condolences.

“This is a very difficult time for all of us. We will continue to support the Bryant family and will share more information as it becomes available.”

The Lakers canceled Monday’s training when the entire franchise tried to cope with the tragedy. According to ESPN, the organization has determined that it could not continue with the matchup on Tuesday evening.

Bryant, 41, was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, California, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. The group was on their way to Mamba Sports Academy, a facility that Bryant created and coached for a basketball game for girls when their helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances.

Bryant, a double NBA Finals MVP, withdrew from the competition in 2016 after winning five NBA championships and a Most Valuable Player Award (2008) with the Lakers.

.

Advertisement