NBA Mock Draft 2020, post-trade deadline: Warriors take LaMelo Ball; Knicks pick point guard of the future

The trade deadline of the NBA has come and gone and offers some early clarity for the NBA design for 2020.

Potential contenders such as the Clippers and Rockets have moved their upcoming first-round picks for immediate help hoping to pursue a title, while a few teams in the slums of the competition have adjusted their rosters in a way that will meet their future needs crystallized. For example, it seems less likely that the Hawks will search for James Wiseman after adding Clint Capela.

That now makes it a perfect time to look again at how the June concept could erupt. Of course there are our permanent reservations. It remains incredibly early – there is still plenty of scouting to do, and the preliminary design process in particular can cause some major commotion. It is also still difficult to know which teams are geared to which players. We do not yet have an official draft order. Consider how much the lottery night of last year has shaped things.

However, this process is worth seeing how the prospects match the teams that are unlikely to make the playoffs this year and consider how the design might come out.

As usual, the projected order was developed using the playoff projections from FiveThirtyEight. Let’s jump in.

Anthony Edwards

1. Cavaliers – Anthony Edwards, Wing, Georgia

H: 6-5 | W: 207 | Age: 18.5

Edwards seems to have a real on-off, off-again relationship with looking like a typical number 1 choice. His defensive inconsistencies and habit of settling for jumpers will draw the rage of front office personnel. Yet he probably has the highest ceiling in the class thanks to his size and athletics combined with the potential accuracy of those jerseys.

Cleveland needs talent. Expect the Cavaliers to take the best available player, even if they overlap with part of their current selection. The fit should be so high on the board.

2. Warriors – LaMelo Ball, Point, Illawarra

H: 6-6 | W: 180 | Age: 18.5

Whether Golden State will actually make this choice or will try to package it as part of a deal to make a new run on a title next season remains to be seen. If the Warriors linger, Ball would be an interesting addition.

He is a high IQ talent that fits in with Golden State’s profile in recent memory. If his shooting develops, he could be a star.

3. Knicks – Cole Anthony, Point, North Carolina

H: 6-3 | W: 185 | Age: 19.7

Anthony’s shares have taken a hit this season due to poor efficiency figures in the offensive end and a lack of team success. This is perhaps the perfect order to breathe new life into his chances of being in the top three.

The Knicks still have a long-term need for point monitoring and Anthony can be a reasonable bet to fulfill. His return from knee surgery offers him some extra time on the field to select him so high.

4. Hornets – James Wiseman, Wing, Memphis

H: 7-0 | W: 230 | Age: 18.9

Wiseman’s presence at university basketball is greatly missed this season because the lack of top prospects has created a shortage of talent in sport. Fortunately for the 18-year-old, his absence is unlikely to have much impact on his stock.

The big man still has the potential to be an All-Defense player on the next level. Charlotte could pair him with his young guards and wings to make a core to build around.

Tyrese Haliburton

5. Timberwolves – Tyrese Haliburton, Wing, Iowa State

H: 6-5 | W: 172 | Age: 20.0

The new Minnesota front office seems to want to develop a new identity for the franchise, and Haliburton would fit in well.

He is a high IQ player who makes good strides, defends at a high level and is able to overthrow 3-point attempts. He does not need the ball to succeed and can stick in at several perimeter positions. This would ultimately be a firm fit at the top.

6. Pistons – Tyrese Maxey, Point, Kentucky

H: 6-3 | W: 198 | Age: 19.3

It’s probably time for the Pistons to think about what the future looks like after unloading Andre Drummond for peanuts on the deadline. Maxey would immediately offer excitement to start a reconstruction thanks to his potential as a scorer.

One thing to watch with the freshman from Kentucky is the story of his outdoor shots. He has only made 30.4 percent of his 3-point attempts this season, but he takes almost four per game and shoots 82.2 percent of the foul line. Don’t be surprised if he shoots much better from deep in the NBA.

7. Hawks – Deni Avdija, Forward, Maccabi Tel Aviv

H: 6-9 | W: 210 | Age: 19.1

Atlanta traded for Capela on the deadline, putting the team at the center. With Trae Young on point guard, the hawks will really only want to supplement their wings and turn forward.

Avdija offers such an option at the top of the concept as a prospect who has a good sense of the game and can defend multiple places. He will have to find more consistent shooting results to be a positive player at NBA level.

8. Wizards – RJ Hampton, Wing, New Zealand

H: 6-5 | W: 185 | Age: 19.0

Despite signing a long-term contract, there seems to be a lot of speculation about the future of Bradley Beal in Washington, so the Wizards are joining a combo guard who can help with taking pictures here at the back of the top 10 .

This season, Hampton brought together solid figures in Australia, averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per 40 minutes.

9. Bulls – Isaac Okoro, Wing, Auburn

H: 6-5 | W: 215 | Age: 19.0

Okoro offers Chicago a much-needed wing defender. The Auburn freshman is one of the top defenders of college basketball this season, and his height and athletics should translate that to the next level.

The major concern lies with his jump shot. He has made only 29.4 percent of his triples this season and shoots a meager 66.0 percent of the foul line – not very projectable.

Nico Mannion

10. Sunbathing – Nico Mannion, Guard, Arizona

H: 6-3 | W: 185 | Age: 18.9

Phoenix plunged into the Arizona well at the top of the trip a few years ago, and perhaps it will do this again to find a long-term defensive line for Devin Booker.

Mannion is a high-level maker for himself and others who wants to knock down a good clip in the competition. A Mannion-Booker combination would force the team to build a strong defense around it, but it would be an excellent start to the attack.

11. Kings – Jaden McDaniels, Big, Washington

H: 6-9 | W: 185 | Age: 19.4

Teams may eventually have the potential of McDaniels as a perimeter-oriented big man the size to buy something special, but it will take a lot of confidence to ignore some of his statistical output, including a sub-50 real shooting percentage and a 21 percent revenue.

McDaniels is worth a risk here because of what he might be, even if what he has been up to now suggests that the outcome is not very likely.

12. Spurs – Obi Toppin, Forward, Dayton

H: 6-9 | W: 220 | Age: 21.9

Toppin is one of the best players in college basketball this season, and his advantage as a power forward or small-ball center that can stretch the floor and create the jump is tempting.

If San Antonio is interested in finding players who can help immediately, Toppin would be in the mood.

13. Celtics (via Grizzlies) – Onyeka Okongwu, Big, USC

H: 6-9 | W: 245 | Age: 19.2

The Celtics have still not solidified their need in the middle position, so maybe Okongwu can give them a presence in the long run.

The USC freshmen have a preference for playing hard at both ends of the floor. He crashes the attacking glass, gets out in transition and stands out as an edge protector. Few young piglets can match his production level this season.

14. Pelicans – Killian Hayes, Guard, Ulm

H: 6-5 | W: 176 | Age: 18.5

After Jrue Holiday has not moved to the trade deadline, it is clear that the Pelicans believe they have the solid merits of a selection in the future. Adding Hayes would offer them good clarity in the long run.

The 18-year-old guard is a really good passerby who has shown signs of developing into a quality shooter. Adding this type of maker to Zion Williamson would be a plus. Hayes has quite a potential to steal here.

Theo Maledon

15. Timberwolves (via Nets) – Theo Maledon, Guard, ASVEL

H: 6-4 | W: 174 | Age: 18.7

Minnesota has a few first-round picks to improve the roster this season to build around D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns. Maledon offers some flexibility as a backup point guard or someone who can play alongside Russell for spurts. Maledon has the athletics to be effective at NBA level and can act as a facilitator in Minnesota.

16. Magic – Precious Achiuwa, Forward, Memphis

H: 6-9 | W: 210 | Age: 20.4

Achiuwa offers the Magic some extra versatility to the set-up as a power-forward that can be used as a small-ball center when closing the set-up. Since Wiseman’s departure, Achiuwa has played his best role in that small role in the middle. It fits in with the shape of length and athletics that the Orlando front office recently sought out.

17. Trailblazers – Devin Vassell, Wing, State of Florida

H: 6-7 | W: 194 | Age: 19.5

It is not entirely clear that Vassell will start the journey, but his strong second-year season could certainly push him in that direction. He is the only major big player this season who shoots better than 40 percent from the depth (min. 50 attempts), while on average he scores more than one block and one handle per game. Portland could certainly use that kind of help on the wing.

18. Bokken (via Pacers) – Saddiq Bey, Forward, Villanova

H: 6-8 | W: 216 | Age: 21.8

The Bucks kept on knocking on the deadline and chose to hold the first rounder of Indiana instead of trading in for immediate help. With the exception of changes, they can now add to their reserves in June.

Bey can be interesting as a 3D prospect. He has now converted 41.6 percent of his collegiate 3-point attempts and offers the type of multi-positional defender that is completely over the moon.

19. Thunder – Vernon Carey, Big, Duke

H: 6-10 | W: 269 | Age: 19.0

Carey has one of the best seasons this year from a statistical perspective in college basketball. He is the most important player of the year at KenPom, despite a little delay in playing a conference. Carey has the size to penalize switches on the next level, but the most promising are the flashes of shooting touch he sees.

Carey is still a legacy in a pace and space age, but it is hard to deny his productivity. Oklahoma City has some history that works boys in reasonable crimes.

Isaiah Stewart

20. Mavericks – Isaiah Stewart, Big, Washington

H: 6-9 | W: 250 | Age: 18.7

Just like Carey, Stewart is one of those other great men. However, he plays with a high engine and has the potential to score offensive on the easy baskets.

It will be the defensive side of the ball where Stewart must prove himself, especially after spending his student time in the middle of a 2-3 zone. Dallas can use a certain size to back Kristaps Porzingis, especially given his injury history.

21. Jazz – Tre Jones, Point, Duke

H: 6-3 | W: 185 | Age: 20.1

Inevitable comparisons with his older brother aside, Jones is a very good prospect in itself. He is an excellent attack point and his number of shoots has finally improved.

The fit here may not be perfect. But Jones can play alongside Donovan Mitchell in the long run, and realistically, so late in the design it’s all about finding value. Jones fits that bill.

22. Nets (via 76ers) – Robert Woodard, Wing, Mississippi State

H: 6-7 | W: 235 | Age: 20.4

Woodard is perhaps the best bet this season to get a boost from a hot shooting season. The second-year student from the state of Mississippi throws 48% of his triples away, while providing excellent steel and block rates for his position.

If he can sustain a small part of his recording success – despite a miserable percentage of free throws – he could be a fun 3-and-D piece in Brooklyn.

23. Heat – Aaron Nesmith, Wing, Vanderbilt

H: 6-6 | W: 213 | Age: 20.3

Nesmith is probably out for the season, but that shouldn’t matter much for his pull stock. In 14 games, he was on fire and shot 52.2 percent from a 3-point range on more than eight attempts per game.

It is clear that those figures are not sustainable. Yet he is one of the best shooters in the draft and not defensively slow. He would be a nice depth in Miami.

24. Nuggets (via Rockets) – Josh Green, Wing, Arizona

H: 6-6 | W: 209 | Age: 19.2

Effort, athletics and defensive potential are the sales arguments with Green. Denver, however, would like to bet that he would find a way to be useful in an offensive setting. So far he has difficulty making an impact there, because his shooting restrictions have made him a bit of a liability.

Patrick Williams

25. Thunder (via Nuggets) – Patrick Williams, Wing, Florida State

H: 6-6 | W: 215 | Age: 18.5

Williams has proven to be a versatile defender in his first season in the state of Florida, although he is probably a few years away from an NBA rotation. He has a secret advantage as a shooter thanks to a mark of almost 90 percent at the foul line. Think of him as someone to bet on as a 3D piece.

26. Raptors – Zeke Nnaji, Big, Arizona

H: 6-11 | W: 240 | Age: 19.1

Nnaji is another extremely productive first-year student who has to deal with possible translation problems at the next level. The shooting potential and athletics are there to make him an effective offensive piece.

However, the rim protection was horrible. Maybe Toronto could find some success with him as a more switchable piece.

27. Celtics – Jalen Smith, Big, Maryland

H: 6-10 | W: 195 | Age: 19.9

Smith developed well in his second season in Maryland, with improved defense statistics and better shooting potential. There may not be much upside down here, given its position, but it has the potential to be a nice front gate rotation piece on the next level.

28. Knicks (via Clippers) – Jahmi’us Ramsey, Point, Texas Tech

H: 6-3 | W: 190 | Age: 18.7

Taking photos comes at a premium and Ramsey offers it. He is able to generate his own attack outside the jump and has had an excellent shooting season. New York needs to add as much talent as possible and Ramsey is a good value here.

29. Lakers – Paul Reed, Forward, DePaul

H: 6-9 | W: 215 | Age: 20.7

A deal for Marcus Morris did not come about for the Lakers on the deadline, but Reed has the potential to replicate part of his value, at least defensively.

The 6-9 forward is the only player in the country with an average of 2.0 blocks and 2.0 steals per game (min. Played 500 minutes). He still has to develop as a shooting game, but the numbers of the free throw suggest that this can happen.

30. Celtics (via Bucks) – Devon Dotson, Point, Kansas

H: 6-2 | W: 185 | Age: 20.9

Dotson may have the most undervalued season in America, largely due to a poor performance to shoot the ball. Yet he achieves 18.0 points, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game with a percentage of 57.6 shootings.

If the jumping results match his shooting edge, he looks like an excellent gamble on paper. Dotson can be exactly what NBA teams need in a backup point guard.