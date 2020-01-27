NBA legend Kobe Bryant, daughter and 7 others killed in helicopter crash

Advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, California. He was 41 years old.

The L.A. Times reports: “The accident happened just before 10 am near Las Virgenes Road, south of Agoura Road, according to a shift manager in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The accident sparked a bush fire and made it difficult for firefighters and emergency personnel to access the aircraft, he said. … The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter had nine people on board and there appeared to be no survivors. “

ESPN reports: “The accident came a day after Bryant was overtaken by Lakers forward LeBron James for third place on the all-time NBA scoring list. Until 10:39 p.m. ET Saturday night, Bryant was active on social media, congratulating Bryant on Twitter during the Lakers’ 108-91 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. “

UPDATE: The other victims of the accident have now been named. John Altobelli, 56, baseball coach at Orange Coast College; Keri Altobelli, his wife; Alyssa Altobelli, their daughter and a teammate of Gianna; Christina Mauser, basketball coach at nearby Harbor Day School, which Gianna Bryant attended; Payton Chester, a high school student; Sarah Chester, Payton’s mother; Ara Zobayan, the pilot.

