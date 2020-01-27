NBA family responds to Kobe tragedy

Advertisement

January 26, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) wears jersey number 8 to start the game in memory of former NBA player Kobe Bryant prior to the game against the Washington Wizards at State Farm Arena. Compulsory credit: Dale Zanine-VS TODAY Sport

January 26, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guards Isaiah Thomas (4) and Bradley Beal (3) hold the ball for 24 seconds at their first possession of the game in honor of the memory of ex-NBA player Kobe Bryant holding the ball for 8 seconds at the start of the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Compulsory credit: Dale Zanine-VS TODAY Sport

January 26, 2020; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) stands for 24 seconds of silence in memory of Kobe Bryant for a game against the Indiana Pacers at Moda Center. Compulsory credit: Troy Wayrynen-VS TODAY Sport

January 26, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; LA Clippers send Kawhi Leonard (2) forward and players stand in a moment of silence in the passing of Los Angeles Lakers former player Kobe Bryant (24) prior to the game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Compulsory credit: Kim Klement-VS TODAY Sport

January 26, 2020; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Fans applaud in honor of Kobe Bryant while the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors drop the play clock on their first possession at the AT&T Center. Compulsory credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

January 26, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; LA Clippers is being summoned for a moment for a 24 second clock violation in honor of the late Los Angeles Lakers former player Kobe Bryant (24) during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Compulsory credit: Kim Klement-VS TODAY Sport

January 26, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) holds the ball for a 24 second shot clock violation to start the game as a tribute to former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash against the Boston Celtics on Sunday morning the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Compulsory credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

January 26, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; LA Clippers coaches Jeremy Castleberry and Tyronn Lue react in memory of the deceased player of Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant (24) during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Compulsory credit: Kim Klement-VS TODAY Sport

January 26, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A moment of silence is held in tribute to former NBA player Kobe Bryant prior to the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards at State Farm Arena. Compulsory credit: Dale Zanine-VS TODAY Sport

January 26, 2020; New York, New York, USA; Tribute to former Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant, before the start of NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets in Madison Square Garden. Credit Required: Noah K. Murray-VS TODAY Sport

January 26, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles fan wears the sweater in memory of the former Los Angeles Lakers player, Kobe Bryant (24) during the first quarter between the LA Clippers and Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Compulsory credit: Kim Klement-VS TODAY Sport

January 26, 2020; New York, New York, USA; The exterior of Madison Square Garden is lit in purple and gold, the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers, in memory of the former Laker basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died today in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles, California.

Credit Required: Noah K. Murray-VS TODAY Sport

January 26, 2020; Portland, Oregon, USA; A Portland Trail Blazers fan takes a picture of a sign in memory of NBA star Kobe Bryant outside Moda Center prior to the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers. Compulsory credit: Troy Wayrynen-VS TODAY Sport

January 26, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Fans gather at L.A. Live in Los Angeles to pay tribute to former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Mandatory credit: Sandy Hooper-USA TODAY

January 26, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Fans gather at L.A. Live in Los Angeles to pay tribute to former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Mandatory credit: Sandy Hooper-USA TODAY

January 26, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Fans mourn the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Credit Required: Harrison Hill-USA TODAY

January 26, 2020; Calabasas, California, USA; Lifetime Kobe Bryant fans Amanda and Philip Gordon from the San Fernando Valley, embrace on the hillside scene where the helicopter with Kobe Bryant crashed in Calabasas, CA. this morning. Compulsory credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

January 26, 2020; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; A fan holds a sign in tribute to Kobe Bryant for the game after the game on FedExForum. Compulsory credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

January 26, 2020; Ardmore, Pennsylvania, USA; Fans gather to pay their respects to NBA Kobe Bryant outside the Lower Merion High School. Compulsory credit: Bill Streicher-VS TODAY Sport

January 26, 2020; Ardmore, Pennsylvania, USA; Mourners leave a memorial outside of Lower Merion High School after the sudden death of NBA Kobe Bryant. Compulsory credit: Bill Streicher-VS TODAY Sport

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 26: People mourn the former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California, near Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Nine people were confirmed dead in the crash, including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. (Photo by David McNew / Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 26: People mourn the former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California, near Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Nine people were confirmed dead in the crash, including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. (Photo by David McNew / Getty Images)

A fan places flowers to mourn the former Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant after his nightly death in the US, near the “House of Kobe” gym built in honor of his 2016 visit to the Philippines in Manila on 27 January 2020. (Photo by Maria TAN / AFP) (Photo by MARIA TAN / AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – Luis Villanueva lights a candle for a Kobe Bryant mural in downtown Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. – Nine people were killed in the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Los Angeles officials confirmed on Sunday. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said eight passengers and the pilot of the plane died in the accident. The helicopter crashed in foggy weather in the suburb of Los Angeles, Calabasas. Authorities said that firefighters received a call at 9.47 am about the crash, which caused a brush fire on a hill. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES / AFP via Getty Images)

