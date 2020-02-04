NBA changes the three-point contest for the first time, adding two deep threes

Advertisement

The NBA recently announced changes to the All-Star game, but this is not the only change to the All-Star weekend: the league has decided to add to the three-point competition as participants now take two out of six additional shots will try feet behind the three-point line.

In the so-called “MTN DEW Zone” two green balls of the brand MTN-DEW 29’9 “will be placed from the edge, and both of these deep three balls will be worth three points – which makes them even more important than the competition money balls.

Since there are two additional shots that players must try, 10 seconds are added to each round (so each round takes 1 minute and 10 seconds).

Advertisement

This means that a perfect score in the three-point competition is now 46 points from the previous high of 40 points. This is the first change to the NBA’s three-point competition since its launch in 1986. This is the second year in a row that MTN DEW has sponsored the three-point competition.

Brooklyn guarded Nets last year Joe Harris won the three-point competition. Harris is reported to face Portland Trail Blazers again Damian LillardChicago Bulls Guard Zach LaVineCharlotte Hornet’s guard Devonte ’Graham and Miami Heat wings Duncan Robinson including at this year’s event.

The three-point competition is part of All-Star Saturday, February 15, 2020.

,