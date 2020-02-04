NBA carries out conversation value, possible goals

Advertisement

When we neared the NBA 2020 trading deadline, one of the all-star players, rumored to be so far, was the Golden State Warriors Guard D’Angelo Russellthat many expect to be treated either by Thursday or in the off-season at the latest. It is not because of his game that he is a first-class trading candidate, since the 23-year-old ball handler scores an average of 23.8 points and 6.3 assists per competition at 43.3 / 38.3 / 78.0 shooting divisions, but simply because the Warriors plan to do so to have two All-NBA guards rotating in the next year, making Russell an expendable asset.

HoopsHype has recently spoken about Russell’s commercial value and where he could end up with different league leaders, and the reactions have been quite varied.

A manager of the Eastern Conference said to us: “D’Angelo Russell should be able to recover a lot in a store because you can find a man with cost certainty who is still under contract three years after the contract and who is still very young is. “

While age and contract certainly need to be considered here, the fact that Russell earns a maximum salary of four years and $ 117.3 million could actually be an obstacle when it comes to moving him. As of now, Russell plans to be the 35th highest-paid basketball player next season, but none of the key metrics, including Value Over Replacement Player (# 75), Box Plus / Minus (# 55), or Win Shares Per 48 Minutes ( 146.!) Have it produced near this level this year.

Despite the progressive metrics, Russell is still highly regarded in the association when an NBA manager told HoopsHype he could see the Warriors book multiple first-round picks for the five-year veteran, while another Russell said trading could Bring players and a selection back to the golden state.

This probably has to do with Russell being such an effective high-volume point producer who is classified as a “very good” writer, who cuts off the screens and dribble handoffs, and is “excellent” in doing so achieved as a spot-up shooter according to Synergy Sports. In the modern NBA, where such a premium is insulted, especially by shooting, Russell can be seen as a pioneering talent.

As for the potential landing sites for Russell, there were a few teams that kept appearing in the League Manager’s responses.

A manager of the Eastern Conference said to HoopsHype: “With D-Lo, I could see a lot of teams that were at least discussing him. I could see the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons all trying to find a deal – and probably some other teams too. “

Another replied to us: “Minnesota is possible and I agree they make sense. If not Minnesota, New York could be a possible landing site. “

Finally, a third division manager said to HoopsHype: “Russell could give a player and a tip. The Timberwolves are connected to him, but they would have to involve a lot more to make a deal. It would probably belong Robert Covington, but they would have to add a lot more and the money will not work. “

It’s no secret that the Timberwolves Russell really desires, not only because of his fit in the team Sam Cassell was there) but because of his friendship with the best and most important player on the team, Karl Anthony Towns, There have been several times this season in which the big man of the All-NBA caliber has shown his frustration with constant defeat. So the Timberwolves should find a way to improve their list before it is legitimately upset in Minnesota.

could Andrew Wiggins and the design of capital is enough for Golden State to accept a Russell trade? Wiggins has been a disappointment in his career so far, but the Warriors have done a great job lately to get the best out of their players, as has been the case Willie Cauley stone. Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burkswho all became productive role players for the Dubs this year. If Golden State is able to do a similar magic with Wiggins, the grand piano will have an enormous need to play along Steph Curry and Klay Thompson,

In the meantime, the Knicks also make sense for Russell, as New York has been lacking in firepower from days A to Z. Allan Houston, who was the last ball handler to be an all-star in 2000-01. There is also a report in which Russell was interested in signing the Knicks last summer to tie them to the Brooklyn Nets who wanted to replace him Kyrie Irving, which is another interesting dynamic in this possible pairing.

New York can offer Golden State some interesting young players on a rookie scale Frank Ntilikina or Kevin KnoxFor Russell, the one the warriors would undoubtedly ask for most is a gun-blocking threat Mitchell Robinsonthat would be the best center they have had since their premiere Andrew Bogut, The Knicks would probably not want to part with Robinson.

Regardless, the warriors don’t have to be in a hurry here. If they don’t get offers that they think are worthwhile (and they could still land Russell because the Timberwolves seem pretty desperate), they can just stick to their big off-season purchase and try to get him off-season, as many thought. ‘d do it all the time.

A manager of the league said to HoopsHype: “To be honest, I think D’Angelo is moving through the summer – not at the moment. The Warriors may be trying to present Russell and his selection for the first round of 2020 as a star because they’re in Win Now mode next year. “

Holding on to Russell by then could also give the warriors a chance to see him match Curry, who has reportedly returned from a hand injury in March, and leaves Golden State about a month to see what she does a Curry Russell pairing. If you like what you see, you may keep Russell in the long run.

If not, expect the Russell market to heat up in the off-season.

You can follow Frank Urbina on Twitter: @FrankUrbina_.