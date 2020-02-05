NBA carries out conversation value, possible goals

Advertisement

Detroit Piston’s tall man Andre Drummond has been a constant source of trade problems this season as his team appears to be ready to undertake a major rebuild. Drummond, a two-time all-star, achieves an average of 17.5 points, 15.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks, making him one of the best players in the league. However, this impressive raw data hasn’t led to too much team success for Detroit, which is between 18 and 34 in the 2019-20 period, even though the NBA has the sixth most expensive payroll. In addition, if Drummond is on the ground this year, the pistons are 5.2 points worse per 100 possessions, which raises questions about how effective a player actually is.

Still, it’s hard to ignore the 26-year-old’s ridiculous levels of production, and if Drummond is focused, his elite size and athleticism can make him destructive on both ends of the floor.

HoopsHype recently spoke to various league leaders about Drummond’s commercial value and potential travel destinations. The reactions were very interesting.

A managing director of the Eastern Conference told us: “Andre Drummond is a greater risk [than D’Angelo Russell], because he can have unlimited freedom this summer. But for a team that is in “go-for-it” mode and is not interested in anything beyond this season, it could be worth a choice in the first round in this scenario. “

The only problem with this notion is that in addition to the planned capital, the pistons want an expiring contract in return for Drummond, as they prefer to free their books from bad money to make the upcoming rebuild a little easier. For a player with so many question marks, it’s a pretty expensive proposition.

Another Eastern Conference manager said to HoopsHype, “Drummond just didn’t win, and I think the teams would be a little cautious if they added him.” […] I just think that it will be a small market team for him. I would think a good player and a choice in the first round would be the price for Drummond. “

The small market team option for Drummond makes sense because these organizations tend to have difficulty attracting free agents and must be aggressive in the retail market if they want to acquire all-star talent.

Meanwhile, a third division manager had the following to say about a possible draw for Drummond: “As far as the selection is concerned, the return for Andre Drummond will likely be closer to a selection for the first round – if I had to guess.”

It seems like the general consensus is that the Pistons want a first division club for Drummond. You could get one if a team is desperate enough on Thursday, but if they ask for more, it will most likely not happen.

And that makes sense since Drummond has a player option for his contract this summer and may become a free agent. So why should you give up the coveted draft assets for the Behemoth Center now when you can only give it priority? in the free agency this off-season? Unless a team desperately wants Drummond’s bird rights and the ability to push the limit, re-sign it in a few months, and give up something valuable to buy it now wouldn’t be too wise.

Regarding potential targets for Drummond, one of the league managers interviewed said to HoopsHype: “I heard the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks as other possible landing sites for Drummond.”

Of these rumors, Dallas is possibly the most interesting as it will be needed after losing fifth place Dwight Powell for the season to hurt and have Luka Doncic, their best and most productive player, has signed a rookie-scale contract for another two years, which means they can be a little more ruthless with other parts of their squad for now. A semi-seasonal rental of Drummond that would fit in well with the environment-oriented ones Kristaps Porzingiscould be a smart move for the Mavericks.

The same league manager went on to share his thoughts on what Dallas Detroit could send for Drummond. “Dallas could offer Jalen Brunson. Maxi glue and maybe an election in the first round, ”said the managing director, pointing out that Drummond’s commercial value is limited due to its forthcoming unrestricted free agency, so Detroit may be content with a decent package as the alternative could lose him for nothing in July.

That would tie the Mavericks to a core of Doncic, Porzingis, and Drummond for the foreseeable future, so it wouldn’t be an easy decision to come to that decision.

Another Eastern Conference manager called the Boston Celtics a potential Drummond applicant, a landing site that would make sense because the team is said to be looking for another center before the trading deadline. But Drummond would be riskier than Steven Adams, a tall man who has been associated with Boston in the past few days and will be under contract next season because of the opportunity this summer to take on the independent agency.

At the end of the day, Detroit is in a difficult situation.

You really have no choice but to rebuild at this point, with such an expensive line-up that has proven to be so little over the past few years, but the two players who would probably like to move it for future cap flexibility, Drummond and release injured power forward Blake GriffinIt could be difficult to trade by summer, and even then it is unlikely to return too much.

This is doubly painful in Drummond’s case as there is a very real chance that the Pistons will not lose him in the free hand for anything.

At the same time, it’s impossible to ever count a blockbuster trade in the NBA that comes out of nowhere. So keep an eye on what happens to Drummond until 3:00 p.m. EST on Thursday.

Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype contributed to this report.

Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype contributed to this report.