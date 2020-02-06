NBA All-Star Draft 2020 time, TV channel and schedules for Team LeBron versus Team Giannis selection show

Advertisement

We know the captains, starters and reserves. Now it’s time for the NBA All-Star Draft 2020.

Ahead of the All-Star weekend (February 14-16 in Chicago), the NBA will hold its third All-Star Draft after last year’s fight between LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both players once again dominated the voice of the fans in their respective conferences, giving the United Center audience a Team LeBron vs.. Team Giannis got a rematch.

How does this thing work exactly? Here are all the details you need to know before the 2020 NBA All-Star Draft, including how you can watch it live on TV and stream it online, plus full player pools for the Eastern and Western conferences.

NBA ALL-STAR 2020: final results of fans’ votes

What time is the 2020 NBA All-Star Draft?

Date: Thursday, February 6

Thursday, February 6 Time: 7 p.m. ET

The NBA All-Star Draft 2020 takes place at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 6.

How to watch, live stream 2020 NBA All-Star Draft

TV channel: TNT

TNT Livestream: Watch TNT

The 2020 NBA All-Star Draft picks are revealed live on TNT. The “NBA All-Star Draft Show” will precede the usual “NBA on TNT” shenanigans. You can also stream the broadcast via the Watch TNT app.

How does the NBA All-Star Draft work?

Each team has 12 players each. James and Antetokounmpo can set their schedules regardless of the conference connection.

Team LeBron has the number 1 general choice for the start pool (first round), and Team Giannis is the first to choose the reserve pool (second round). Team LeBron and Team Giannis alternate each round.

2020 NBA All-Star player pools

Western Conference starter pool

Name

Team

All-Star selection

LeBron James *

Lakers

16th

James Harden

Rockets

8th

Luka Doncic

Mavericks

1

Kawhi Leonard

hair clipper

4th

Anthony Davis

Lakers

7th

Western Conference reserve swimming pool

Name

Team

All-Star selection

Russell Westbrook

Rockets

9th

Damian Lillard

Trail blazers

5th

Donovan Mitchell

Jazz

1

Chris Paul

Thunder

10th

Brandon Ingram

Pelicans

1

Nikola Jokic

nuggets

2nd

Rudy Gobert

Jazz

1

Eastern Conference starter pool

Name

Team

All-Star selection

Giannis Antetokounmpo *

Bucks

4th

Kemba Walker

Celtics

4th

Trae Young

Hawks

1

Pascal Siakam

Raptors

1

Joel Embiid

76ers

3rd

Eastern Conference reserve swimming pool

Name

Team

All-Star selection

Ben Simmons

76ers

2nd

Kyle Lowry

Raptors

6th

Khris Middleton

Bucks

2nd

Jimmy Butler

Warmth

5th

Jayson Tatum

Celtics

1

Bam Adebayo

Warmth

1

Domantas Sabonis

pacers

1

* Team captain

View last year’s NBA All-Star Draft

