NBA All-Star Draft 2020 time, TV channel and schedules for Team LeBron versus Team Giannis selection show

We know the captains, starters and reserves. Now it’s time for the NBA All-Star Draft 2020.
Ahead of the All-Star weekend (February 14-16 in Chicago), the NBA will hold its third All-Star Draft after last year’s fight between LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both players once again dominated the voice of the fans in their respective conferences, giving the United Center audience a Team LeBron vs.. Team Giannis got a rematch.
How does this thing work exactly? Here are all the details you need to know before the 2020 NBA All-Star Draft, including how you can watch it live on TV and stream it online, plus full player pools for the Eastern and Western conferences.
NBA ALL-STAR 2020: final results of fans’ votes
What time is the 2020 NBA All-Star Draft?
- Date: Thursday, February 6
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
How to watch, live stream 2020 NBA All-Star Draft
- TV channel: TNT
- Livestream: Watch TNT
The 2020 NBA All-Star Draft picks are revealed live on TNT. The “NBA All-Star Draft Show” will precede the usual “NBA on TNT” shenanigans. You can also stream the broadcast via the Watch TNT app.
How does the NBA All-Star Draft work?
Each team has 12 players each. James and Antetokounmpo can set their schedules regardless of the conference connection.
Team LeBron has the number 1 general choice for the start pool (first round), and Team Giannis is the first to choose the reserve pool (second round). Team LeBron and Team Giannis alternate each round.
2020 NBA All-Star player pools
Western Conference starter pool
Name
Team
All-Star selection
LeBron James *
Lakers
16th
James Harden
Rockets
8th
Luka Doncic
Mavericks
1
Kawhi Leonard
hair clipper
4th
Anthony Davis
Lakers
7th
Western Conference reserve swimming pool
Name
Team
All-Star selection
Russell Westbrook
Rockets
9th
Damian Lillard
Trail blazers
5th
Donovan Mitchell
Jazz
1
Chris Paul
Thunder
10th
Brandon Ingram
Pelicans
1
Nikola Jokic
nuggets
2nd
Rudy Gobert
Jazz
1
Eastern Conference starter pool
Name
Team
All-Star selection
Giannis Antetokounmpo *
Bucks
4th
Kemba Walker
Celtics
4th
Trae Young
Hawks
1
Pascal Siakam
Raptors
1
Joel Embiid
76ers
3rd
Eastern Conference reserve swimming pool
Name
Team
All-Star selection
Ben Simmons
76ers
2nd
Kyle Lowry
Raptors
6th
Khris Middleton
Bucks
2nd
Jimmy Butler
Warmth
5th
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
1
Bam Adebayo
Warmth
1
Domantas Sabonis
pacers
1
* Team captain
