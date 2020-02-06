NBA All-Star Draft 2020 time, TV channel and schedules for Team LeBron versus Team Giannis selection show
We know the captains, starters and reserves. Now it’s time for the NBA All-Star Draft 2020.

Ahead of the All-Star weekend (February 14-16 in Chicago), the NBA will hold its third All-Star Draft after last year’s fight between LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both players once again dominated the voice of the fans in their respective conferences, giving the United Center audience a Team LeBron vs.. Team Giannis got a rematch.

How does this thing work exactly? Here are all the details you need to know before the 2020 NBA All-Star Draft, including how you can watch it live on TV and stream it online, plus full player pools for the Eastern and Western conferences.

NBA ALL-STAR 2020: final results of fans’ votes

What time is the 2020 NBA All-Star Draft?

  • Date: Thursday, February 6
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET

The NBA All-Star Draft 2020 takes place at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 6.

How to watch, live stream 2020 NBA All-Star Draft

  • TV channel: TNT
  • Livestream: Watch TNT

The 2020 NBA All-Star Draft picks are revealed live on TNT. The “NBA All-Star Draft Show” will precede the usual “NBA on TNT” shenanigans. You can also stream the broadcast via the Watch TNT app.

How does the NBA All-Star Draft work?

Each team has 12 players each. James and Antetokounmpo can set their schedules regardless of the conference connection.

Team LeBron has the number 1 general choice for the start pool (first round), and Team Giannis is the first to choose the reserve pool (second round). Team LeBron and Team Giannis alternate each round.

2020 NBA All-Star player pools

Western Conference starter pool

Name
Team
All-Star selection

LeBron James *
Lakers
16th

James Harden
Rockets
8th

Luka Doncic
Mavericks
1

Kawhi Leonard
hair clipper
4th

Anthony Davis
Lakers
7th

Western Conference reserve swimming pool

Name
Team
All-Star selection

Russell Westbrook
Rockets
9th

Damian Lillard
Trail blazers
5th

Donovan Mitchell
Jazz
1

Chris Paul
Thunder
10th

Brandon Ingram
Pelicans
1

Nikola Jokic
nuggets
2nd

Rudy Gobert
Jazz
1

Eastern Conference starter pool

Name
Team
All-Star selection

Giannis Antetokounmpo *
Bucks
4th

Kemba Walker
Celtics
4th

Trae Young
Hawks
1

Pascal Siakam
Raptors
1

Joel Embiid
76ers
3rd

Eastern Conference reserve swimming pool

Name
Team
All-Star selection

Ben Simmons
76ers
2nd

Kyle Lowry
Raptors
6th

Khris Middleton
Bucks
2nd

Jimmy Butler
Warmth
5th

Jayson Tatum
Celtics
1

Bam Adebayo
Warmth
1

Domantas Sabonis
pacers
1

* Team captain

View last year’s NBA All-Star Draft

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nw7Wsxc1flQ (/ embed)

