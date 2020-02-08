Advertisement

The annual migration of monarch butterflies from the U.S. and Canada is one of nature’s most magnificent sights – a wavy orange-black wave with millions of butterflies that instinctively flutter south to escape the winter cold.

The spectacle when they reach their destination in central Mexico is perhaps even more astonishing. Mountain forests change color from green to orange while the monarchs crouch in the fir trees. The weight of the butterflies lets the branches sag until they snap. Tens of thousands of insects randomly jump over their heads and look for supplies of plants nearby.

Monarch butterflies only weigh half a gram, but can take an epic hike of up to 3,000 miles – a unique phenomenon in the insect world.

As a voracious eater, the monarch caterpillar can consume a whole milkweed leaf in less than five minutes. The species relies entirely on milkweed to reproduce.

The monarch’s bodies retain the toxins contained in the milkweed and make them an unsavory snack for birds.

Scientists believe that monarchs navigate the angle of the sun and begin their journey south when the sun hits a certain point in the sky, regardless of the stage of their journey.

The species lives in large numbers in firs, which are more than 3,000 meters above sea level in the forested volcanoes of Central Mexico and have traveled from the north to southern Canada.

Monarchs are a major tourist attraction for communities in and around the protected area in Mexico. The species has also had a cultural resonance for a long time – the pottery that was excavated from before the Spanish conquest shows representations of the butterflies.

Photo: Alan Ortega / X06931

To experience this sight is like entering a waking dream. “People have a spiritual and emotional connection to monarchs,” said Sonia Altizer, a monarch butterfly researcher at the University of Georgia. “A lot of people tell me that seeing them was a highlight of their lives.”

However, the recent death of two butterfly protectors in the region has drawn attention to an unsettling tangle of clashes, resentments, and occasional bouts of harrowing violence that lingered over the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, an extensive World Heritage site located 60 miles northeast. west of Mexico City.

Homero gomez g.

(@Homerogomez_g)

In Santuario El Rosario Ocampo Michoacan miles from Monarcas ….. El más grande del mundo pic.twitter.com/hXgAYk1Ztb

January 13, 2020

Homero Gómez González tirelessly promoted the Sanctuary of El Rosario, part of the butterfly reserve where most tourists from all over the world see the monarchs. He played in fascinating social media videos – with butterflies fluttering around him – and called the creatures “wonders of nature”.

Gómez, 50, disappeared on January 13 after attending a patron saint festival in the Ocampo parish. His body was found at the bottom of a water hole two weeks later. His death has yet to be classified as a murder, although the police claim that he suffered a blunt head trauma.

The incident raised fears that gangs, possibly related to the illegal deforestation of the butterfly reserve, Gómez for his advocacy of ecotourism over tree felling in this rugged part of Mexico, where communities that are often plagued by poverty, traditionally focused on the United States leave harvesting wood, potatoes and wheat.

Fir branches hang under the weight of countless monarch butterflies. Photo: Chicago Tribune / TNS via Getty Images

These concerns were compounded this week after the death of a part-time guide from another nearby butterfly reserve, Raúl Hernández Romero. His body was found on February 1 with injuries that may have been caused by a sharp object.

“The panorama for the community, the forest and the monarch butterflies is now very complex and uncertain,” said Amado Gómez González, one of Gómez’s nine siblings, the Guardian.

“There are two crimes now and it has spread fear. They think, “What if this is a group trying to take the sanctuary away from us?”

The investigation into the two deaths is ongoing. However, some conservationists fear that it is a by-product of the violence that has long plagued the state of Michoacán, which stretches from the mountains of central Mexico to the west coast.

As across the country, organized crime groups related to drug trafficking have expanded into many other activities, including kidnapping, avocado growing, land theft, and the lucrative pine, fir, and cedar markets.

The logging is said to be strictly controlled, but high prices mean that wooden mafias often migrate to protected areas – and are prepared to use violence. “In Michoacán, a tree is worth more than a human life,” said a former civil servant.

“Homero Gómez was in conflict with these lumberjacks,” said Homero Aridjis, an environmentalist and poet who has long defended the protected areas of the monarch butterflies. “They have always been a very dangerous group because there are always politicians and business people involved in deforestation.”

During his funeral in El Rosario village in Michoacán on January 30, people mourn the remains of Mexican environmentalist Homero Gomez next to the coffin. Photo: Enrique Castro / AFP via Getty Images

Aridjis said his own actions against illegal logging, planting avocado orchards, and planning to build a mine near the sanctuaries had given rise to threats. For safety reasons, it mostly stays away from the butterfly protection areas.

However, others suspect that Gómez had a negative impact on his self-promotion and questions about his role as a former leader of the El Rosario community, which is run as Ejido – a traditional Mexican collectivist agreement in which the country and his residents are jointly involved fullness.

“In this system, it is easy for a leader to misuse the community’s income,” said a Michoacán conservationist who was familiar with Gómez and the sanctuary but did not want to be named. The conservationist insisted that it was still safe for butterfly guards to do their job.

“He was an outspoken person, he got a lot of attention. I don’t know why he was killed, but because of the opaque management of the Ejido, he had many enemies. It is difficult to say in Mexico because the press almost portrayed him as a saint. “

Regardless, Amado Gómez’s fears that “large groups” might seize the sanctuary are not without foundation. Criminal groups have already penetrated raw materials such as water, forests and minerals – best known in the Purépecha indigenous community in Cherán, where the locals rose in 2011 to prevent illegal loggers, who are supported by a drug cartel, from closing their forests clear.

The death of Gómez also underscores the misery of Mexico’s environmental defenders, who were shockingly murdered in unprecedented numbers. Fourteen defenders were murdered in Mexico in 2018, according to Global Witness.

Security concerns are widespread in the region and many prefer silence. “It is very difficult (to speak) and even more so for those who live here,” said a local researcher who preferred to remain anonymous.

While the reasons for the two men’s deaths have not yet been fully elucidated, concerns are already growing that the incidents will damage tourism. The fragile security situation in Mexico was blamed for a calm winter for visitors to one of the large protected areas, the Sierra Chincua, even before death.

The monarch butterflies themselves are also coming under increasing pressure. Between 2013 and 2014, a historic low was recorded among overwintering population groups. This was a long-term slump that prompted mayors in cities across North America to promise remedial action. The use of toxic pesticides and the destruction of the critical habitat of the monarchs in the United States and Canada are believed to have reduced the number of butterflies.

The decline has reversed somewhat last year, but scientists warn that annual monarch migration is existentially threatened due to the climate crisis. The oyamel firs preferred by the monarchs in Mexico are stressed by rising temperatures and drought. The trees are predicted to be practically wiped out by the end of the century.

Global warming also reduces the viability of milkweed, the only plant in which the monarch grows, in the United States and Canada. This trend will confine the butterflies to isolated areas and end their epic migration to Mexico, a journey that can span 3,000 miles. A separate monarch walk that takes butterflies to the warmth of the California coast shrank from millions of insects to less than 30,000 individuals in the 1980s.

Monarch butterflies fly near a tree in the Sierra Chincua Butterfly Reserve on a mountain in Angangeo, Michoacán. Photo: Carlos Jasso / Reuters

“It is so obvious that it is painful,” said Orley Taylor, a biologist and co-founder of Monarch Watch, a group of American volunteers who focused on the study and conservation of the species. “In about 30 years, we probably won’t talk about the migration of the monarchs. We risk losing something very special.”

The decline of the hibernating monarchs would trigger an economic and cultural shock in central Mexico, even if there are currently greater concerns in a crime-ridden region and few economic opportunities.

“People are all there to protect the butterflies, but people must have the necessities to survive,” said Father Martín Cruz Morales, a local priest, during the break from a lunch with Tacos and Aguas Frescas to celebrate the anniversary of a colleague’s ordination.

This week, Gómez’s friends and family in El Rosario crammed a billiard room – adorned with the image of the cartoon character Homer Simpson – to pray the novena or nine days of prayer.

With pastries and hot cups of fruit punch, Amado Gómez remembered his brother, a former lumberjack, as an ambitious but often altruistic man who studied at Mexico’s leading university for agriculture and worked mainly in the government until he started his commitment to the monarch butterflies.

Homero Gómez led tree planting initiatives in El Rosario. He also helped organize patrols to protect the forests. Teams of 10 people go to the mountains day and night to protect themselves from illegal logging raids – something that locals claim has not occurred in the butterfly reserve for at least two years.

“They know that the people here are organized and that it is difficult to cut down a tree and flee,” said Amado Gómez. “Nobody trusts the local police, so they (security) deal with sticks, with rifles, with everything they can use themselves.”

Women disguised as monarch butterflies perform in Mexico City on the Day of the Dead Parade in Mexico City on October 27, 2019. Photo: Cristopher Rogel Blanquet / Getty Images

The University of Georgia researcher, Altizer, stressed that the reserve was not too dangerous and argued that tourism and conservation efforts should continue as before.

“El Rosario has so much to offer that it’s in the middle of the biosphere reserve,” said Altizer. “If you think every place should be safe for monarchs and people, it should be there, which makes this shocking. I wonder if this prevents tourists from going there in the future. It sends a worrying message. “

She said scientists have long been advised to be careful in the region, not to drive around at night, and to avoid certain areas. A vehicle from the WWF conservation organization had to hide its logo during a previous visit due to fear of attack.

“You see the federal police patrolling the forest, which is a little worrying,” she said.

“There is drug cartel violence in Michoacán, and if that affects logging, I don’t know how to best combat it. People in these communities are already struggling a lot. It is difficult to promote ecotourism if that Logging will continue even after the biosphere reserves have been designated. “