It’s Tuesday, which means it’s a day in the party room, and boy, boy, I’d like to be a fly on the Akubra, which I assume is hanging on the wall of the Nation’s party room.

After Labor humiliated the government on Monday, LNP MPs nominated rebels Llew O’Brien for the deputy speaker role over By Michael McCormack Selection of Damian Drum – and won with the help of at least five villainous government members (Ken O’Dowd, Barnaby Joyce and O’Brien himself, not confirmed with the other two, but very, very easy to guess), McCormack and Scott Morrison find it difficult to pretend that everything is just Bibbity Boppity Boo in the Junior Coalition Partner.

O’Brien will remain in the government, but will be an LNP MP and not a citizen. He now wants the Queenslanders to sit across the board as LNP MPs. The largest nation on earth officially married under the coalition partners Lawrence Springborgs A few years ago, and every now and then, one of them became shirty with either the Liberal Party or the National Party at the federal level and made noise through a separate party room. Nothing ever comes of it, but that doesn’t mean they stop.

So O’Brien won’t be in the party room today if the Nationals find out what the hell has happened in the past 24 hours.

O’Dowd, who admitted on national television that he had not only voted for the party against O’Brien’s will but wanted to lead himself, might have to explain something, but his job as a National Nation whip – the guy walking around making sure the nats are holding the party line – is supposedly safe:

A vote in the House of Representatives is a free and fair vote. Mr. O’Dowd is entitled to his democratic right as a MP. This was not a vote on government laws or a supply issue for the Australian government, and both candidates in the vote are members of the government, ”said a McCormack spokeswoman.

McCormack tried to dismiss everything as “that’s democracy.”

But Drum, who missed the $ 42,000 raise, additional staff, and the prestige of overseeing the Federation Chamber (where speeches die) can actually crack his teeth if he grits them so tightly with his fake smile.

Well, I just didn’t think … but I was quite surprised, “he told reporters when he sat in his Comcar overnight.

We’ll cover all of this and more as the session week continues. You have Mike Bowers. Katharine Murphy, Paul Karp and Sarah Martin on the journey. I’m going to hunt my second coffee, so that’s a win.

Ready?

Let’s go into that.