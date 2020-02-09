Nationalists from Myanmar are holding a pro-military rally amid tensions with the government

Advertisement

By: Reuters | Yangon (Myanmar) |

Published: February 9, 2020, 6:27 p.m.

Participants carry Myanmar flags during a nationalist rally in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2020. REUTERS / Ann Wang

Hundreds of Myanmar nationalists gathered in the country’s commercial capital on Sunday to demonstrate military support amid the tensions between the civilian government and the army that were expected before the elections later this year

Around a thousand demonstrators marched downtown from Yangon’s famous Shwedagon Pagoda to accuse the Aung San Suu Kyi government of not protecting the country’s Buddhist majority and proposing constitutional changes that would limit the power of the military.

The proposed reforms have created tension between Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) and the military legislature that vetoed changes.

At the rally, nationalist activist Win Ko Ko Latt criticized plans to implement the reforms and compared them to the fatal outbreak of the corona virus in China. “We can see how deadly the Wuhan virus is,” he said, referring to the Chinese city where the outbreak was believed to have originated.

“From here, I explain that the people who try to change the constitution are more terrifying than the Wuhan virus.” Government spokesman Zaw Htay and NLD spokesman Myo Nyunt did not respond to calls from Reuters asking for a comment.

Other rally speakers protested last month’s statements by the Myanmar minister of religion, allegedly blaming the military-controlled Interior Ministry for the government’s failure to arrest several nationalist figures for incitement and incitement to violence.

The figures include the nationalist monk Wirathu, who is known for his keen rhetoric against the Muslim minority of the Rohingya in Myanmar. Police issued an arrest warrant for Wirathu last year after criticizing the civilian government and delivering fiery speeches against Suu Kyi.

During the rally on Sunday demonstrators were seen with banners saying “No Rohingya”. This was the first demonstration to support the military since the UN Supreme Court ordered Myanmar to take measures to protect the minority group last month.

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims were forced to flee northern Rakhine state in 2017 after a military crackdown announced by the United Nations with genocidal intentions. The army denied any wrongdoing and described it as a legitimate counterinsurgency action in response to attacks by Rohingya militants on security forces.

