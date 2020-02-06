National Signing Day tracker 2020: Live updates, top recruits and classes for signing day college football

Advertisement

National Signing Day 2020 is here and offers a final opportunity for teams to complete their 2020 recruitment lessons before turning to spring football.

While the early signing period has become the de facto national signing day – only nine players from the top 100 players in the country have not yet been signed – there are still plenty of talented players who still have to make their collegial decisions. Where they draw will go a long way in determining the final classification ranking for 2020.

Follow along as Sporting News follows the official signing sessions of the 2020 class (all rankings and rankings for recruitments reflect 247Sports Composite):

Tracker 2020 of the national football day

5-star obligations, signings

– Jordan Burch (number 8 general, number 2 DT) has committed itself to South Carolina.

– Broderick Jones (No. 11 in general, No. 2 OT) has signed with Georgia.

4-star obligations, signings

– Avantae Williams (No. 44 in general, No. 2 S) has signed with Miami.

– Sedrick Van Pran (No. 59 in general, No. 1 C) has signed with Georgia.

– McKinnley Jackson (No. 61 in general, No. 9 DT) has signed with Texas A&M.

– Alfred Collins (No. 62 in general, No. 2 SDE) has signed with Texas.

– Xzavier Henderson (No. 66 in general, No. 11 WR) has signed with Florida.

– Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 75 in general, No. 8 RB) signed with Georgia Tech.

– Malachi Wideman (No. 116 in general, No. 22 WR) has signed with Tennessee.

– Reggie Grimes (No. 123 in general, No. 8 WDE) has signed with Oklahoma.

– Kevontre Bradford (no. 129 in general, no. 13 RB) signed with LSU.

– Jalen Berger (No. 135 in general, No. 15 RB) has signed with Wisconsin.

– Ashaad Clayton (No. 171 general, No. 17 RB) has signed with Colorado.

– Javon Baker (No. 199 general, No. 34 WR) has signed with Alabama.

– Malik Hornsby (No. 200 general, No. 8 DUAL) signed with Arkansas.

– Alex Huntley (No. 214 general, No. 20 DT) has signed with South Carolina.

– Princely Umanmielen (no. 242 general, no. 9 SDE) signed with Florida.

– Michael Drennen II (No. 246 general, No. 6 APB) has committed to Kentucky.

– Ty’kieast Crawford (no. 288 general, no. 19 OT) has signed with Kilgore College.

– Dwight McGlothern (No. 277 general, No. 19 CB) has signed with LSU.

– Daijun Edwards (No. 279 general, No. 21 RB) signed with Georgia.

– Jayson Jones (No. 318 general, No. 32 DT) has signed with Oregon.

– Cameron Martinez (No. 322 in General, No. 14 ATH) has signed with the State of Ohio.

– Marcus Henderson (No. 334 in general, No. 15 OG) signed with Arkansas.

– Kelvontay Dixon (No. 342 in general, No. 15 ATH) has signed with Texas.

– Jamil Burroughs (no. 344 in general, no. 34 DT) signed with Alabama.

– Jadon Thompson (general no. 352. no. 59 WR) signed with Cincinnati.

– Joshua Eaton (No. 355 general, No. 26 CB) has signed with Oklahoma.

– Damarcus Beckwith (no. 389 general, no. 18 ATH) signed with Tennessee.

Top 10 recruitment classes

Team

Conference (rank)

obligations

5 stars

4 stars

3 stars

1. Georgia

SEC (1st)

25

4

15

6

2. Alabama

SEC (2nd)

25

4

17

4

3. Clemson

ACC (1st)

23

5

12

6

4. LSU

SEC (3rd)

24

3

14

7

5. State of Ohio

Big Ten (1st)

25

3

14

8

6. Texas A&M

SEC (4th)

26

2

13

11

7. Auburn

SEC (5th)

26

0

16

10

8. Florida

SEC (6th)

25

1

17

6

9. Texas

Big 12 (1st)

19

1

14

4

10. Tennessee

SEC (7th)

23

0

13

9

