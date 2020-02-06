National Signing Day: 11 weird stories of the best recruits of college football

Advertisement

National Signing Day is generally regarded as a memorable opportunity for the next batch of recruits.

That said, it does have a history of awkward moments, and it seems that one or two occur with every new recruitment cycle. This year there were three that caught our attention.

Whether it’s parents who disagree openly or disagree with their child’s college decision or players who literally come up with full recruitment, National Signing Day is not without its weird stories.

Here are some of the more wilder signed day moments of the last 10-plus years:

Terrelle Pryor (Ohio State 2008)

After a long-awaited recruitment, the five-star quarterback held a press conference on National Signing Day to announce its decision: that he had none. Pryor would wait until March 19 to announce his commitment to Ohio State over Michigan, Penn State and Oregon.

Kevin Hart (Cal / Missouri Western State 2008)

Hart held a press conference at the Fernley High School in Nevada to announce that he would play his college football in Cal. One problem: Hart invented his entire recruitment, a bizarre story that made national news. Hart signed later in 2012 with Division II Missouri Western State.

Cyrus Kouandjio (Alabama / Auburn, 2011)

Kouandjio, a five-star attacking lineman with offers from various major schools, including Auburn and Alabama, announced his decision to attend Auburn on ESPNU. However, he never signed the letter of intent; reports suggested that he reconsidered his decision later in the day. He finally turned the field and joined his elder brother Arie in Alabama a few days later.

Landon Collins (Alabama / LSU, 2012)

Collins announced his decision in the Under Armor All-America Bowl with his family in tow. The Geismar, La., Chose Alabama over LSU and said “Roll Tide Roll” while his mother showed her dissatisfaction about the decision. “I feel that LSU is a better place for him to be. LSU Tigers, No. 1. Go Tigers,” she said during the announcement.

Alex Collins (Arkansas, 2013)

Collins, a four-star race back from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Dedicated to Arkansas about in-state schools. His mother refused to sign the letter of intent and took him from high school. Arkansas coach Bret Bielema, however, sent another letter, which Collins’ father signed the following day.

Jacob Copeland (Alabama / Florida / Tennessee, 2018)

Jacob Copeland went to Florida on ESPNU, and his mother – who was wearing a Tennessee hat and an Alabama sweatshirt – soon left the stage. That scene unfolded quickly and was about as bizarre as you would expect. Copeland’s mother came back later, but it was just the last weird story that came out of the National Signing Day.

Bru McCoy (USC / Texas, 2019)

Bru McCoy, a five-star athlete from Santa Ana, California, became USC’s highest-rated 2019 recruit when he signed his National Letter of Intent during the early December signing period. Once on campus, however, McCoy was reportedly disappointed by the program: USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury ended his short stint as offensive coordinator to take over as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, and McCoy allegedly saw Trojan horses moving through during his two weeks of practice with the team. It wasn’t long before McCoy entered the NCAA transfer portal. USC freed him from his letter of intent and he finally signed with Texas on National Signing Day (after he had already registered there). The story of McCoy only became stranger when he finally returned to USC after suffering from homesickness.

George Pickens (Auburn / Georgia, 2019)

George Pickens, the number 1 player in the state of Alabama in the 2019 class, was considered a tough Auburn lean on his way to National Signing Day. It then came as a shock when Georgia apparently came in from nowhere to catch the five-star wide receiver. It left Auburn fans and players noticeably shocked, but two Auburn players – defending lineman Coynis Miller and receiver Anthony Schwartz – went one step further and suggested on Twitter that Georgia had paid for Pickens’ bet.

The tweets have since been deleted, but there are screengrabs for that. That also does not change the fact that this was a strange event that was made even stranger by the fact that it came from active players.

Zachary Evans (2020, Georgia)

Evans was unable to sign an NLI on the day of signing because he had already signed one with Georgia before being released from that obligation. Evans had previously announced that he signed with Georgia for the All-American game. It was part of a lengthy recruitment process for a five-star cyclist who walked back and did not play with his team in the state championship because he had broken a team rule on the use of mobile phones.

Detraveon Brown (2020, Ole Miss, North Texas)

Brown (Northwood, Shreveport, La.) Burst into tears as he conducted interviews after he announced he would play for Lane Kiffin with Ole Miss. The only problem with that? There was no LOI for Ole Miss. Ole Miss did not mention Brown among the signatories and it appeared that he had signed a fake letter of intent.

It’s a strange story, but at least it had a good ending for Brown. He signed with North Texas on Thursday.

Jordan Burch (2020, South Carolina)

Burch, one of the nation’s best defensive goals and a high school teammate of South Carolina’s coach, Will Muschamp, seemed committed to the Gamecocks during the early signing period.

However, Burch decided to wait until the National Signing Day so that he could sign with his teammates.

But did he send the NLI? He told a reporter “yes” and a reporter “no”, and his mother denied having sent the letter. Why is there a delay? Burch’s mother is still not on board while going to South Carolina, and LSU continues to hunt for the recruit.

When asked what was going on, Muschamp said, “I don’t know. You should ask them.”

