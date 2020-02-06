National ranking players day 2020: Top 100 recruits, post-early signature period

Advertisement

The National Signing Day of College football is here, and a few things have changed since the completion of the early signature period on December 20.

This includes updated class team assessments, but usually has to do with various updates to the 2020 rankings. Six players who were listed as five-star recruits before the early signing period fell back into four-star classifications; 10 moved to the five-star category prior to National Signing Day 2020.

That may not seem important – university coaches will tell you that it is not – but for those attracted to rankings, those changes can make the difference.

Here are the updated top 100 recruits for National Signing Day 2020 (all rankings via 247Sports Composite):

Top 100 college football recruits in 2020

(Unsigned players are in bold).

5 star recruits

1. Bryan Bresee (No. 1 DT)

2. Bryce Young (No. 1 DUAL)

3. Julian Fleming (No. 1 WR)

4. Kelee Ringo (No. 1 CB)

5. Arik Gilbert (No. 1 TE)

6. Justin Flowe (No. 1 ILB)

7. Myles Murphy (No. 1 DT)

8. Jordan Burch (No. 2 SDE)

9. Paris Johnson Jr. (No 1 OT)

10. DJ Uiagalelei (No. 1 PRO)

11. Broderick Jones (No. 2 OT)

12. Gervon Dexter (No. 3 DT)

13. Noah Sewell (No. 2 ILB)

14. Elias Ricks (No. 2 CB)

15. Bijan Robinson (No. 1 RB)

16. Zachary Evans (No. 2 RB)

17. Will Anderson (No. 1 WDE)

18. Jalen Carter (No. 4 DT)

19. Chris Braswell (No. 2 WDE)

20. Demarkcus Bowman (No. 3 RB)

21. Jaylon Jones (No. 1 S)

22. Drew Sanders (No. 1 ATH)

23. Darnell Washington (No. 2 ATH)

24. Kayshon Boutte (No. 2 WR)

25. Demond Demas (No. 3 WR)

26. Trenton Simpson (No. 1 OLB)

27. Rakim Jarrett (No. 4 WR)

28. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 5 WR)

29. Sav’ell Smalls (No. 3 ILB)

30. Dontae Manning (No. 3 CB)

31. Michael Mayer (No. 2 TE)

4 star recruits

32. Mekhail Sherman (No. 2 OLB)

33. Demonte Capehart (nr. 5 DT)

34. Demorie Tate (No. 4 CB)

35. Curtis Jacobs (no. 3 OLB)

36. Jordan Johnson (No. 6 WR)

37. Tate Ratledge (no. 3 OT)

38. Demouy Kennedy (No. 3 ILB)

39. Tank Bigsby (No. 4 RB)

40. Jaquelin Roy (No. 6 DT)

41. CJ Stroud (No. 2 PRO)

42. MarShawn Lloyd (No. 5 RB)

43. Desmond Evans (No. 4 WDE)

44. Avantae Williams (No. 2 S)

45. Gary Bryant Jr. (No 7 WR)

46. ​​Jase McClellan (No. 6 RB)

47. Turner Corcoran (No 4 OT)

48. Donell Harris (No. 5 WDE)

49. Walker Parks (no. 5 OT)

50. Clark Phillips III (No. 5 CB)

51. Justin Rogers (No. 7 DT)

52. Fred Davis II (No. 6 CB)

53. Kendall Milton (No. 7 RB)

54. Marcus Rosemy (No. 8 WR)

55. Timothy Smith (No. 8 DT)

56. Phillip Webb (No. 4 OLB)

57. Hudson card (No. 2 DUAL)

58. Arian Smith (No. 9 WR)

59. Sedrick Van Pran (No. 1 C)

60. Brian Branch (No. 3 S)

61. McKinnley Jackson (No. 9 DT)

62. Alfred Collins (No. 3 SDE)

63. Derek Wingo (no. 5 OLB)

64. Quandarrius Robinson (no. 6 OLB)

65. Gee Scott Jr. (No. 10 WR)

66. Xzavier Henderson (No. 11 WR)

67. Jalen McMillan (No. 12 WR)

68. E.J. Williams (No. 13 WR)

69. Chris Tyree (No. 1 APB)

70. Quentin Johnston (No. 14 WR)

71. Theo Johnson (No. 3 TE)

72. Myles Hinton (no. 6 OT)

73. Ja’Quinden Jackson (No. 3 DUAL)

74. Cody Simon (No. 4 ILB)

75. Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 8 RB)

76. Roydell Williams (No. 9 RB)

77. Zykeivous Walker (No. 3 SDE)

78. Antonio Johnson (No. 4 S)

79. Jordan Toles (No. 5 S)

80. Keshawn Lawrence (No. 4 S)

81. Jermaine Burton (No. 15 WR)

82. Trey Wedig (no. 7 OT)

83. BJ Ojulari (No. 6 WDE)

84. Chantz Williams (No. 7 WDE)

85. Luke Doty (No. 4 DUAL)

86. Jahari Rogers (No. 7 CB)

87. Andrew Gentry (no. 8 OT)

88. Antonio Doyle (No. 5 ILB)

89. Nate Anderson (No. 1 OG)

90. Omari Thomas (No. 10 DT)

91. Mookie Cooper (No. 16 WR)

92. Andrew Raym (No. 2 OG)

93. Tre Williams (No. 11 DT)

94. Josh Downs (17 WR)

95. Jacobian Guillory (No. 12 DT)

96. Antoine Sampah (No. 6 ILB)

97. Wesley Steiner (No. 7 ILB)

98. Harrison Bailey (No. 3 PRO)

99. Tosh Baker (no. 9 OT)

100. Jay Hardy (No. 13 DT)

2020 university football recruits: ranking of top 100 players per position

Quarterbacks with double threat

Player (general rank)

1. Bryce Young (No. 2)

2. Hudson card (No. 57)

3. Ja’Quinden Jackson (No. 73)

4. Luke Doty (No. 85)

Professional style quarterbacks

Player (general rank)

1. DJ Uiagalelei (No. 10)

2. CJ Stroud (no. 41)

3. Harrison Bailey (No. 98)

Run

Player (general rank)

1. Bijan Robinson (No. 15)

2. Zachary Evans (No. 16)

3. Demarkcus Bowman (No. 20)

4. Tank Bigsby (No. 39)

5. MarShawn Lloyd (No. 42)

6. Jase McClellan (No. 46)

7. Kendall Milton (No. 53)

8. Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 75)

9. Roydell Williams (No. 76)

Backs for all purposes

Player (general rank)

1. Chris Tyree (no. 69)

Athletes

Player (general rank)

1. Drew Sanders (No. 22)

2. Darnell Washington (No. 23)

Wide receivers

Player (general rank)

1. Julian Fleming (No. 3)

2. Kayshon Boutte (No. 24)

3. Demond demas (no. 25)

4. Rakim Jarrett (No. 27)

5. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 28)

6. Jordan Johnson (No. 36)

7. Gary Bryant Jr. (No. 45)

8. Marcus Rosemy (No. 54)

9. Arian Smith (No. 58)

10. Gee Scott Jr. (No. 65)

11. Xzavier Henderson (No. 66)

12. Jalen McMillan (No. 67)

13. E.J. Williams (No. 68)

14. Quentin Johnston (No. 70)

15. Jermaine Burton (No. 81)

16. Mookie Cooper (No. 91)

17. Josh Downs (No. 94)

Tight end

Player (general rank)

1. Arik Gilbert (No. 5)

2. Michael Mayer (No. 31)

3. Theo Johnson (No. 71)

Offensive tackles

Player (general rank)

1. Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 9)

2. Broderick Jones (No. 11)

3. Tate Ratledge (No. 37)

4. Turner Corcoran (No. 47)

5. Walker parks (No. 49)

6. Myles Hinton (No. 72)

7. Trey Wedig (No. 82)

8. Andrew Gentry (No. 87)

9. Tosh Baker (No. 99)

Guards

Player (general rank)

1. Nate Anderson (No. 89)

2. Andrew Raym (No. 92)

centers

Player (general rank)

1. Sedrick Van Pran (No. 59)

Strong defensive end

Player (general rank)

1. Myles Murphy (No. 7)

2. Alfred Collins (No. 62)

3. Zykeivous Walker (No. 77)

Weak side defensive end

Player (general rank)

1. Will Anderson (No. 17)

2. Chris Braswell (No. 19)

3. Sav’ell Smalls (No. 29)

4. Desmond Evans (No. 43)

5. Donell Harris (No. 48)

6. BJ Ojulari (No. 83)

7. Chantz Williams (No. 84)

Defensive tackles

Player (general rank)

1. Bryan Bresee (No. 1)

2. Jordan Burch (No. 8)

3. Gervon Dexter (No. 12)

4. Jalen Carter (No. 18)

5. Demonte Capehart (nr. 33)

6. Jaquelin Roy (No. 40)

7. Justin Rogers (No. 51)

8. Timothy Smith (No. 55)

9. McKinnley Jackson (No. 61)

10. Omari Thomas (No. 90)

11. Tre Williams (No. 93)

12. Jacobian Guillory (No. 95)

13. Jay Hardy (No. 100)

Inside linebackers

Player (general rank)

1. Justin Flowe (No. 6)

2. Noah Sewell (No. 13)

3. Demouy Kennedy (No. 38)

4. Cody Simon (No. 74)

5. Antonio Doyle (No. 88)

6. Antoine Sampah (No. 96)

7. Wesley Steiner (No. 97)

Outside linebackers

Player (general rank)

1. Trenton Simpson (No. 26)

2. Mekhail Sherman (No. 32)

3. Curtis Jacobs (No. 35)

4. Phillip Webb (No. 56)

5. Derek Wingo (No. 63)

6. Quandarrius Robinson (No. 64)

cornerbacks

Player (general rank)

1. Kelee Ringo (No. 4)

2. Elias Ricks (No. 14)

3. Dontae Manning (No. 30)

4. Demorie Tate (nr. 34)

5. Clark Phillips III (No. 50)

6. Fred Davis II (No. 52)

6. Jahari Rogers (No. 86)

protections

Player (general rank)

1. Jaylon Jones (No. 21)

2. Avantae Williams (No. 44)

3. Brian Branch (No. 60)

4. Antonio Johnson (No. 78)

5. Jordan Toles (No. 79)

6. Keshawn Lawrence (No. 80)

2020 top 100 college football recruits per school

Georgia

11

Alabama

10

Clemson

10

LSU

9

State of Ohio

7

Texas A&M

6

Maroon

4

Notre Dame

4

Florida

4

Texas

4

Oregon

3

Tennessee

3

Miami

2

Oklahoma

2

North Carolina

2

Penn State

2

South Carolina

2

Washington

2

State of Florida

1

Georgia Tech

1

Kentucky

1

Maryland

1

Nebraska

1

Stanford

1

TCU

1

USC

1

Utah

1

Virginia

1

Wisconsin

1

