National lottery lotto results - Wednesday, February 5, 2020

The results of the National Lottery Lotto today Wednesday 5 February 2020

Lotto results for tonight's £ 2 million draw.

Lotto results appear here as soon as they take place, every Wednesday and Saturday.



The National Lottery Drawings numbers – published live here at 7.45 p.m.

20, 31, 39, 42, 43, 48 Bonus ball 01

Winning numbers: Wednesday, February 5, 2020



Previous winning numbers

If you want to see previous results, view our results page of the National Lottery. You will find all of them Lotto and Euro Millions numbers from the past weeks.

When does the draw take place?

The UK Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday evening. There will be a lottery on Wednesday 8 a.m. and Saturday is ahead 8:30 AM. You can view the live results here!

The EuroMillions draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday at around 8 p.m. You can see the live results here in the same way!

The Thunderball draw takes place every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at around 8 p.m. Again, you can view the live results here!

A full overview of prizes will be available not long after the draw has been completed and can be found on the official site.

Claim your prize

All National Lottery and Euro Millions draw prizes must be claimed indoors 180 days after the day of the draw (unless you follow the procedure with which you can claim within seven days of the end of the claim period).

Most smaller prizes are paid out directly to your account (online) or can be claimed from the store.

You can claim prizes above £ 500 (up to and including £ 50,000) at designated post offices. Just search for those with a National Lottery terminal.

If you are really lucky and have won more than £ 30,000, you must do the claim line on 0333 234 44 33 (during regular opening times and during the claim period). Prizes are paid by check unless they exceed £ 50,000, in which case they must be collected in person.

















Disclaimer: please note that we collect our Lotto, EuroMillions, Set for Life and ThunderBall numbers through a third party. We strive to offer you the Lottery results immediately after the draw, faster than any other news store. However, make sure you check your numbers on the official page of the National Lottery. TheLondonEconomic.com cannot be held responsible for any printing errors, typos or inaccuracies that lead to financial loss or failure to claim profit.