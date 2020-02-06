National day of signing: definitive rankings reveal valuable pair of contenders for university champions

Advertisement

National Signing Day confirmed what remains the overwhelming theme of the College Football Playoff era. Only a few selected schools can really say that they can win a national championship.

Those schools – there are five – are, not surprisingly, at the top of the ranking list of 247Sports Composite Team for the recruitment class 2020. And they will dominate the sport again in 2020 and beyond.

You don’t have to wait until January to complain about it. Take a look at what Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, LSU and Ohio State are doing on the recruitment path: these five schools together brought 19 five-star recruits and 72 four-star recruits (14.4 per school) into class this year.

The schools in the rest of the top 25 had a total of 10 five-star recruits (Oregon landed three) and 205 four-star recruits, an average of 10.3 per school.

Those five powerhouses have the most difference makers, and that accumulation of talent – even if it is one five-star recruit and three four-star recruits per cycle – continues to create a gap in the competition that can be seen on Saturday night. Yes, the ranking matters. Until there is a significant shift in recruitment between the haves and have-nots, do not expect anything to change in the CFP era, even as it expands to eight teams. Consider the following trends:

– Alabama has had eight No. 1 classes since 2011 and the classes remain strong under Nick Saban. Even if the tide did not end with the top class in 2020, they continue to continue the largest continuous recruitment round of all time. Five-star quarterback Bryce Young, the number 2 player in the 2020 class, should maintain that.

– Georgia has put together four straight top-five recruitment classes under Kirby Smart, including the number 1 class in 2018 and now 2020. Florida finished number 8 this year – the highest figure in that four-year process.

– LSU is back in the top five for the first time since 2017 after winning the CFP championship under Ed Orgeron. The Tigers have put together top-to-back top five classes, which was the standard for this under Les Miles and Saban.

– Clemson brought in the most five-star recruits (five) within this cycle, including quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Dabo Swinney is recruiting at the highest level and no one else in the ACC has a top 10 class.

– Ohio State did not drop from Urban Meyer’s recruitment level with Ryan Day. The Buckeyes landed three five-star recruits, while Penn State and Michigan could not land a single five-star star in this cycle.

The rich became richer and it is easy to see why. These five schools offer the best chance of a national championship, supplemented by the best three-year development plan for the NFL. All five were among the top 10 best producing schools when it came to NFL Draft picks in 2010. It is a safe bet that they will start with the top five this decade.

They do better than everyone else and move away from anyone trying to break through. Is there anyone in the neighborhood, even in the neighborhood?

– Oregon is perhaps the best long-term bet, given the performance of Mario Cristobal in the Pac-12 (and how well he has recruited California).

– Oklahoma and Texas have each put together three straight top 10 classes in the Big 12, but they must be in the top five more often. The Big 12 remains the only Power 5 conference that has not won a Playoff game.

– Notre Dame has not had a top five since 2013.

– Penn State and Michigan are the second best bets in the Big Ten, but both were out of the top 10 this year.

– Texas A&M, Auburn and Florida have the sixth, seventh and eighth rankings in 2020 recruitment classes, and are still trying to catch up in the SEC. They are respectively fourth, fifth and sixth in the SEC.

Those nine schools have combined one Playoff victory since 2014. No national championship – a single Playoff win, which came when Oregon beat 59-20 in the first ever Playoff game ever. The ducks were then routed by Ohio State 42-20 in the first Playoff champion game. The Buckeyes had better players and better recruitment classes.

Those five schools are also good for 11 of the 12 Playoff championships.

Is that bad for college football? That depends on who you ask. The champion games are heavyweight fights, flush with NFL talent. But they have also become regionalized and repetitive over the past five years. A Playoff field with eight teams would help freshen up the field, but it would not eliminate the lack of parity. You still have to beat those five schools.

Fans who expect something in the NFL play-offs would be very disappointed. Disruptions such as Tennessee-Baltimore in the AFC divisions occur at the NFL level. At university level, Tennessee has not defeated Alabama since 2006.

The NFL does not suffer from the same talent gap as college football. The Chiefs and 49ers don’t get the first two picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. It is not a comparison that fits, because college football depends on recruiting more than anything.

Five schools control that in the GVB era. They continue to store the nation’s best players in programs that are ready for national titles. College football is cyclical, sure, but see how long Saban has been spinning the wheels in Tuscaloosa. Swinney, Day, Smart and Orgeron also roll.

If you want to break the wheel, you have to find a way to consistently split those teams into recruitment. Until that happens, expect more of the same in January.

