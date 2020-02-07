National day of signature 2020: updated rankings for recruitment classes and top players without signature

Advertisement

The college football season of 2019 is over, as is the early signature period. But there are still a number of unfinished recruitment issues before we can fully focus on the 2020 season.

National signing day is here. What used to be the biggest date on college football’s recruitment calendar has largely been taken over by the early signing period, but there are still several compelling storylines to follow. These include updated classes and recruitment rankings, last-minute heart changes and the blue-chip talent that is still not signed.

Advertisement

Here is all you need to know about the National Signing Day 2020 of college football, of dates, rankings and recruitment rankings and the remaining players without signing.

MORE: Where will Zachary Evans draw?

When is National Signing Day 2020?

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2020

For those recruits who did not sign during the early signing period, National Signing Day is the first day they can send their NLI.

MORE: SN remembers the best high school players we’ve ever seen

College football recruit ranking 2020

According to the updated Composite rankings of 247Sports, Georgia is the number 1 class ahead of the early signing period, followed by Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Ohio State to complete the top five. According to the recruitment service rankings, the SEC has seven of the top 10 classes, followed by the ACC, Big Ten and Big 12 ACC (one). Oregon is the best-ranked Pac-12 team in the class, at number 12.

Composed top 10 recruitment classes from 247Sports

Rankings updated to show the latest 247Sports Composite top 10.

Team

Conference (rank)

obligations

5 stars

4 stars

3 stars

1. Georgia

SEC (1st)

25

4

15

6

2. Alabama

SEC (2nd)

25

4

17

4

3. Clemson

ACC (1st)

23

5

12

6

4. LSU

SEC (3rd)

24

3

14

7

5. State of Ohio

Big Ten (1st)

25

3

14

8

6. Texas A&M

SEC (4th)

26

2

13

11

7. Auburn

SEC (5th)

26

0

16

10

8. Florida

SEC (6th)

25

1

17

6

9. Texas

Big 12 (1st)

19

1

14

4

10. Tennessee

SEC (7th)

23

0

13

9

MORE: Biggest winners from the early signature period of 2019

National Signing Day players to watch

The following 247 Sports Composite four and five star recruits remain unsigned.

– Zachary Evans (national number 16, number 2 RB)

– Marc Britt (No. 267 general, No. 9 ATH)

. (TagsToTranslate) NCAA football