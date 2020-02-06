Natasha Lyonne broadcasts Stevie Nicks at the InStyle Awards

Advertisement

Natasha Lyonne’s latest outfit may have come straight from Stevie Nicks’ closet.

The 40-year-old actress participated in the InStyle Awards in Los Angeles on Monday evening. She wore a custom-made Rodarte robe made of light peach with ruffled puff sleeves, an imitated turtleneck sweater and a uniformly ruffled skirt, which was adorned with a gold-knotted knitted belt and combined with Nikos Koulis enormous jewelry.

On Tuesday, a fan posted pictures of Lyonne and Nicks side by side in one of their stage outfits and tweeted on the Emmy nomination: “Will anyone else get STEVIE NICKS VIBES FROM THE NATASHA OUTFIT?”

Advertisement

The “Orange is the New Black” star tweeted the trailer again, including the remark “Mission accomplished …”, which used to mark Rodarte, the music icon and InStyle as a series of crimson heart emojis.

Lyonne congratulated the designers behind her costume, Kate and Laura Mulleavy, on Instagram for their success as Designer of the Year at night and wrote: “Congratulations to the aesthetic masters @kateandlauramulleavy.”

The actress’s stylist, Cristina Ehrlich, commented on the couple on Instagram as follows: “They have their very own philosophy, which encompasses a world in which one likes to dream. They discover and convey a unique aesthetic of femininity, imagination and pure splendor. I am honored to have the joy of working with them and making them friends. BRAVO girl. You achieve the goals of a stylist. “

See: