Natalie Portman's Oscars Dress Highlights All snubbed directors

Natalie Portman wants you to talk about women at this year’s Academy Awards. The actress appeared on the red carpet and made a statement: a black and gold Dior Haute Couture cape with the names of the directors who were not nominated for an Oscar.

In the video above, Portman explains her decision and says, “I wanted to subtly recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year.” One of the women seen on her cloak is Lulu Wang, who staged the farewell. Greta Gerwig, director of Little Women; Lorene Scafaria, director of Hustlers; Melina Matsoukas, director of Queen & Slim; Marielle Heller, director of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood; Mati Diop, who directed Atlantics; Alma Har’el, director of Honey Boy; and Celine Sciamma, who staged the portrait of a burning lady.

The only one of these women who was nominated for the 2020 Academy Awards is Greta Gerwig, who was nominated for the best picture and the best adapted script for small women. Instead, only men were nominated in the Best Director category, which underscores a continuing and disappointing trend in Hollywood. Although, as Portman’s cloak shows, a number of women made incredible films this year, they still need to be recognized at the same rate as their male counterparts.

Portman also highlighted the lack of recognition of female directors at the 2018 Golden Globes. She introduced the “Best Director” category and said, “And here are the nominees that are all men.”

Only five women have ever been nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards, and Kathryn Bigelow is the only woman to win for The Hurt Locker in 2010. Unfortunately, these statistics won’t change tonight.

