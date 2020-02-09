Natalie Portman's Dior cloak speaks volumes on the red carpet - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

At Hollywood’s biggest night, the 92nd Academy Awards, the red carpet is filled with a sea of ​​high fashion couture. An actress stood out among the stars and is called Natalie Portman.

The award-winning actress wore an elaborately embroidered dress and a black cape by Dior, on the edges of which female directors were blackened for the golden statue. The list of directors included Celine Sciamma, Greta Gerwig and Lorene Scafaria.

At the 2018 Golden Globes, Portman openly pointed out the lack of female nominees while presenting the “Best Director” category.

Natalie Portman` is attending the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Israeli actress Natalie Portman arrives for the 92nd Oscar at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images)

People on social media quickly noticed the intricate details and shared their feelings. Here’s what they had to say:

I live for Natalie Portman, who embroidered Celine Sciamma on her Dior coat. https://t.co/xiZGmQ5Xpl pic.twitter.com/r82pdH9kHo

– 🔥🖼 sari 🖼🔥 (@queer_sk) February 10, 2020

Natalie Portman has subtly doubled her # DirectorsSoMale comment at last year’s #Oscars. https://t.co/sX4GxFh8TY

– Keltia Breton (@KeltiaB) February 10, 2020

If you haven’t been recognized for your work, don’t worry, because Natalie Portman has your name embroidered on her coat pic.twitter.com/E3IjIUqgOo

– cee 爱情 (@ Ch4mWow) February 10, 2020

Padme Vibes by Natalie Portman.

And the names of female directors are sewn into her jacket. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3EURN9gwwh

– allison. (@AlliApplebum) February 10, 2020

“I wanted to identify the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year,” said #NataliePortman. 👏 #Oscars # Oscar2020 https://t.co/FszXne4SCW

– Shrishti Negi (@ shrishti_03) February 10, 2020

NATALIE PORTMAN’S ROBE HAS ALL WOMEN THAT THE ACADEMY HAS NOT RECOGNIZED FOR THEIR BIG WORK THIS YEAR, OH MY GOD, I LOVE THIS WOMAN #OSCARS pic.twitter.com/DUIlEvfQ5C

– Josie (@nightwving) February 10, 2020

Natalie Portman wears a jacket with all the directors who are NOT nominated for an Oscar.

This is the train! pic.twitter.com/fMD7nk03e7

– Sam Stryker (@sbstryker), February 10, 2020