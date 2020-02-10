Natalie Portman pays tribute to the battered directors at the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Advertisement

Published on February 10, 2020 at 9:28 am

Updated February 10, 2020 at 9:29 am

MANILA, Philippines – Let actress Natalie Portman address the elephant in the room on Hollywood’s biggest night.

The Oscar-winning actress hit the red carpet of the Academy Awards with a black and gold Dior number with a very important detail: her black cape was embroidered with the names of women directors who were not for the director at the 2020 Academy Awards were nominated.

“I wanted to subtly recognize the women who weren’t recognized for their incredible work this year,” said Amy Kaufman of the LA Times. The Oscar ceremony will take place on Monday morning, February 10th (Sunday evening, February 9th in the USA), and films from the previous year will be shown.

Natalie Portman has embroidered her Dior Cape with all the directors who were not nominated for #Oscars. Check out their explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf

– Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

The entire award season 2020 was controversial because of its non-inclusiveness. The British Academy Film Awards were well received for the lack of diversity – all 18 nominees for the acting categories were white. The Emmys and even the Oscars have also been criticized for snubbing the actors of Parasite – one of the most acclaimed films of 2019 – into acting categories. The cast of Parasite won the best plum in the Screen Actors Guild.

But at the Oscars, it’s the blatant lack of female directors in the Best Director category. In particular, Greta Gerwig, the director of the critically acclaimed adaptation of Little Women, was shortlisted, but was unable to make the cut. The film itself is nominated for the best picture.

Issa Rae, moderator of the Oscar nomination, may have expressed it best. “Congratulations to these men,” she said after reading the nominees for best director. – Rappler.com