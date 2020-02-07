Advertisement

There are not many bands that are more fun than Napalm Death. A group of teenagers in the English hinterland formed the group in the early 80s, played dirty and crispy Death Metal and essentially invented the grindcore genre. Napalm Death’s extremity brought them fans from people like John Peel. In 1987 they recorded the famous one-second song “You Suffer”. But soon all these English tea agers were out of the band. And yet napalm death persists. It’s strange to think that everyone in the current version of the band has been on board for decades – since 1992 – but they all continue with an institution that was started by bored children.

Incidentally, none of this is a disadvantage. Napalm Death damn rule. The current Napalm Death is not the same one that changed the sound of heavy music for the first time, but they have attained legendary status themselves, have become a touring perennial, and have released some really cool, varied versions of this hectic original sound , As Brooklyn Vegan points out, they released a new 7-inch single today that contains their first new song in four years.

This song, “Logic Ravaged By Brute Force”, is a cool, undressed crust-punk toughness. It bubbles and lifts in a really satisfying way. They combined it with a cover of “White Kross”, a Sonic Youth song that originally appeared on the 1987 Sister classic. The Napalm Death version of course brings an additional growl to “White Kross”, but the absent guitar screams are ultimately no different. It’s a fairly faithful disguise. Listen to Napalm’s “Logic Ravaged By Brute Force” and the cover of “White Kross” and the original of “White Kross” below.

The new Napalm Death 7 “is now available from Century Media.