Advertisement

Raphael Coleman, who appeared alongside Emma Thompson and Colin Firth in the 2005 film “Nanny McPhee”, is no longer there. He was 25. Coleman died after a breakdown on a run, reports variety.com. The British actor appeared in the three feature films It’s Alive and The Fourth Kind in 2009. He then studied zoology at the University of Manchester before devoting himself to activism and advocating animal welfare with the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion. Liz Jensen, Coleman’s mother, confirmed the news on social media.

Rest in peace, my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox. He died while working for the noblest thing of all. His family couldn’t be more proud. Let us celebrate everything he has achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy. “She also shared an essay that Coleman wrote for Extinction Rebellion called This is Why I Rebel. In his writing, Coleman describes the commitment he has to the movement.

“If I know science, I have no choice but to tell the truth and stick to my moral in the face of that truth. I won’t watch the world burn.” His stepfather Carsten Jensen also remembered Coleman. Jensen, in his Facebook statement, remembers the stages of Coleman’s growth into an adult and describes his stepson as an “old-fashioned, highly educated” child who “loved teaching adults with his ever-amazing knowledge.”

Advertisement

Jensen continues to explore Coleman’s global travels and leadership in extinction rebellion by controlling social media, speaking at demonstrations, and enduring numerous arrests in the name of the group’s ideals.

“When I think of Raph, I see something that will never die, a dull eternity, a ray of light that lives in young people forever,” he said.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates

This story was sourced from third-party feeds, agencies. Mid-day assumes no responsibility or liability for the reliability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day Management / mid-day.com reserves the sole right to change, delete, or remove the content at its own discretion, for any reason