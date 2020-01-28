Advertisement

Lisa Nandy is confident that the Labor leadership will get the second preference vote if the competition intensifies next month.

While supporters of Rebecca Long-Bailey and Keir Starmer are unlikely to endorse a candidate as their second choice, Nandy could be considered a natural fit.

So far, she has received praise from the media for her harshness, the support of influential unions like GMB, and halved her chances after the first hustings.

In fact, it has maneuvered into the sky of second choice – and it could prove crucial.

How is the Labor leadership competition decided?

Labor Party membership has grown significantly since the general election, a factor that is seen as a blessing for candidates who are more likely to mess things up.

The CLPs (Constituency Labor Parties) have reported an increase in local membership during the ongoing leadership competition, where members will vote from February 21.

The members make the final decision in a preferential vote, in which the voters determine their first to third preference.

Any candidate who wins more than half of the votes will be declared the winner.

Why is that a blessing for Nandy?

If no candidate wins in the first round – which is likely at the moment – the least popular candidate is eliminated and the votes of the supporters are redistributed to the second choice candidate.

This process is repeated until a candidate has more than half of the votes, which could be a significant blessing for Nandy.

When Jess Phillips pulled out of the leadership contest, she supported the Wigan MP as her first choice, signaling that she is increasingly being seen as the logical “next choice”.

It may also receive a recommendation from Unite to its members to define it as their second preference, which could be critical.

What is Nandy’s vision for Britain?

It also explains why Nandy went against the left last week to appeal to members.

She has defeated New Labor – a popular move in the Long Bailey Group – and announced that it would get large companies to pay the cost of poor wages.

Elsewhere, there are several policy measures that have been cleverly developed to collect members’ votes.

She defended freedom of movement and the benefits it brings, as well as an internationalist vision to regain power.

She also called Jeremy Corbyn about his mistakes in the last election to signal that she recognized the need for change without sacrificing many radical aspects of the previous government’s agenda.

Naughty Nandy?

All of this benefits Nandy.

Despite being a relative outsider at the start of the campaign, she quickly earned praise with a smart strategy aimed at wooing both factions of party membership.

With a clear gap between the two favorites, she could be well placed to sneak through the back door.

A “cheeky nandy”, if you will, but also a credible plan for success.

