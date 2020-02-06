Nancy Pelosi's display of emotions shows that she is a human and Donald Trump wins - Jim Duffy

Advertisement

After a copy of Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech has been torn apart by Nancy Pelosi, Jim Duffy, a self-proclaimed “emotional person,” has advised the US House Speaker on how to control her.

If you can’t remove a sitting president through accusation articles, at least you can tear his State of the Union speech, right? Knowing that she had no chance of winning the Senate impeachment debate the next day, Nancy Pelosi was certainly not in the best mood when President Trump turned up to tell everyone how wonderful he is.

As usual at the start of the ceremony, Pelosi extended her hand to the president. But he had none of it and it seemed that he had shamelessly rubbed her. Reg vod to a bull …

When the president subsequently stated how America was at the top of the charts worldwide, the emotion could be felt in Pelosi. When commentators on the CNN news channel later suggested that Trump lied through his teeth about “his” performance throughout his address, it was clear that Pelosi felt the same way.

So, what does she do at the end when the president takes his applause from his lap dogs? She dramatically tears the speech out of sheer contempt. Oh how she can’t hide her contempt for Trump and the fact that he keeps beating her. Even she, a seasoned politician with many years under her belt, cannot handle the emotions with which we humans are blessed.

Exercise works for me

Emotions are indeed a blessing and a curse at the same time. They distinguish us from other mammals, but I’m not sure if it’s good or bad.

It all starts in the limbic part of the brain, which is responsible for emotions. The limbic system is a complex set of structures that lies on both sides of the thalamus. It is responsible for three key functions during our daily activities. These are emotion, memory and excitement. It seems that stimulating different parts of the limbic system can cause emotional behavior such as aggression. It is said that “emotional” people, and I am one of these beings, can calm their limbic system through meditation, music, prayer and practice. And when I think about it, exercise is the exercise that works for me. But what about poor old Nancy?

Of course she had probably planned the shredgate episode for weeks. At least that is what the conspiracy theorists suggest. They say she was manipulative because she knew that the whole world would see her actions if she stood behind the most powerful man in the world.

It was choreographed and clinically orchestrated, others say in the media. I’m not so sure, you know. I think she would have jumped over the table and pushed him down his throat if she could.

Why? Because she cannot tolerate the man, the myth and the way he rules. It is all enveloped in emotion.

Crying with sad movies

I think when we look back on many episodes in our lives that we regret, emotions played a major role. Arguments, heated discussions, quarrels and quarrels are all blinded by emotion while the rational part of our brain is overcome by the limbic part. It happens every day in schools, offices, public transport, pubs and certainly behind the wheel of a car. In short, wherever people come in contact.

Although I am not aware of the past, there have been many cases in which the emotional side of my brain took over and the actions failed in good behavior. But even when I get old, I still get emotional. Both good and bad emotions. These days I cry much quicker with sad movies. I feel good when I see beautiful acts of kindness. I get angry when drivers drag in front of me at low speeds while I talk to the person in the seat next to them. You saw it right? They actually talk and each chat with each other. I can feel my emotions moving now that I am just thinking about it.

And it is this memory function in combination with excitement that makes emotion so difficult to compartmentalize and suppress. I remember my old sergeant with the police telling me to act like a swan. He told us that we should look elegant on the outside while our little legs “go under the water”. Very good advice, especially for the police, but putting it into practice when you’re being spit on by a drunk kid isn’t that simple. And that’s why I don’t think we should make it difficult for Pelosi.

Old-fashioned

Every bone in her body is full of disgust with Donald Trump. What she has done for the policy of division and how he treats his opponents is not what she is used to in her eyes. Remember that she was in Obama’s company for years, so she knows what it’s like to do politics with a gentleman. Unfortunately, when she looks at him through that lens, Trump shoots far beyond the target. Cook up all this with how she and her teammates in the Democratic Party are nowhere near where they have to be to beat him in the next November elections this year and you can see why Pelosi is about to blow.

First of all, Pelosi is human. She is also old school. She likes manners and although she is there with the best of them in debate, she likes common courtesy of her opponents. But none of these qualities are present to her in this president, and it only gets worse with her visible frustration that becomes more tangible every day. However, I have some advice for Nancy.

Take a long walk, enjoy a warm bath, listen to some music and drink a glass of wine. Sending you to an early grave because of this guy isn’t worth all that emotion.

God bless America…