Nancy Pelosi's All Outta Faith, that's how she feels

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump, a criminal who would be even more dangerous if he were competent from afar, carried out another episode of her long-standing production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? last night in the State of the Union. Mike Pence was there too, mismanaged and overwhelming like Honey.

As expected, Trump’s speech was a mix of misapplied patriotism, literal apocalypse, and Rush Limbaugh, who pretended to be shocked. It was like the finale of a reality show titled “This Is It America: We Are Really Serious This Time: Extreme Edition”. If you haven’t seen it, you can find a YouTube video with a waving America flag while “Flight of the Valkyries” explodes on a Casio keyboard in the background. This gives you an overview.

Suffice it to say that you loved it if you were interested in such things – a great “hyena parade from the energy of the Lion King”. But if you’re not in it, well …

In a pre-recycling campaign heard on the Internet, Pelosi, who had offered a handshake before his speech, rose at the end of the Union state and tore a copy of the President’s remarks in half. Nancy Pelosi saw Little Women and thought: “Amy March scored a few points!” In such a theatrical gesture that I cannot believe that it is not performed by Patti LuPone in the Royal Albert Hall in front of a French children’s choir disguised as mimes who repeatedly make Brechtian interjections. and then wiped them out to the delight of millions.

Nancy Pelosi: (tears paper)

The entire Internet:

Pelosi brought all the reign of a parent who has made it this far with all of these Cs and Ds on your testimony. She said: “With this mess after class and your accused butt, you will come to my congress meeting and expect me to applaud?! Tuh!”

Personally, I like Pelosi’s intense relationship with paper when speaking about the state of the Union. She makes a whole stationery trip, using only the facial expressions and the movement of her hands.

First, she is amused:

This is the face of every publisher after receiving a first draft. I’m like “Here is a masterpiece” and it is like “Here is something!”

Next Pelosi is at a loss:

That’s how I look at my W-2: “Oh, wow, it looks like I was stolen again! Who spent all the money and how can I file charges against them?”

Then Pelosi is suspicious:

This is the thing when everyone in group chat gasses your friend’s terrible decisions and you just sit there and read like “Oh, everyone shows their ass today. I understand.”

After that, Pelosi is simply open about it:

She says: “To quote our founding fathers: what the hell is that ?!”

And again:

“To quote our founding mother Nathan Lane in the bird cage: ‘How do you think I feel? Betrayed. Confused.'”

Finally, she is disgusted:

That’s 10,000 percent of the time you take your mom for dinner and she sees things on the menu like “Deconstructed BLT” and “Foie Gras Foam” and she says, “That’s what you get all the chic New York money for wasted? I. ” I just want to know if they have French clothes. Is that too much? ”

Frankly, no shadow for Laura Dern and Jennifer Lopez, but we have to give Nancy Pelosi the best support Oscar this year. In several steps, she carries out a wordless monologue of bone-deep contempt. Noah Baumbach just watches it and cries, tears trickling down his face, beating his hands against the wall, cradling an octopus in one arm and a whale in the other, and screaming on the screen: “NOW LIVES THIS!”

When the speech came to a climax, like Bill Pullman’s Independence Day speech when held by aliens, Pelosi was ready to have it torn apart and give Noah Baumbach what he paid for:

So concentrated! This is like a paper mache YouTube tutorial shot by Bree Van De Camp after an argument with Lynette.

On the one hand, I’ve never seen anything like this in the halls of power. On the other hand, I see things like this at Drag Race every week. So I was torn like the newspaper and Natalie Imbruglia.

Sure, it’s rude, but anyone who is offended by blowing up the troll Donald J. Trump can’t possibly be serious. This is a step that speaks Trump’s language flawlessly. And sure, it is dramatic, a final gesture on an evening that is long gestures and little substance. What else, if not a theatrical gesture, is all the shaking hands, getting up and applauding, presenting well-known bigots with medals of freedom to the audience, as if it were an episode of Oprah’s smallest favorite things? That is all theater; It’s all for the cameras. Pelosi’s appearance was appropriate to the occasion and the lazy monsters under Trump’s spell.

So what do we get from it? Well, first of all, after Pelosi is done, we get confetti, so this is already a win. And we get a viral moment. And we have an argument for switching to tablets that would be more environmentally friendly and also: Can you imagine how Nancy Pelosi would slap a tablet on the floor like an angry Moses at the end of SOTU? Well, you can look forward to that!

R. Eric Thomas

R Eric Thomas is a senior staff writer at ELLE.com, home to his daily humor column “Eric Reads the News”, in which politics, pop culture, celebrity shadows and malicious joy are impaled.