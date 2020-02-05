Nancy Pelosi tears up copy of Donald Trump's speech on the state of the Union as he leaves Congress

Advertisement

After Donald Trump refused to shake her hand at the beginning of the night, Nancy Pelosi opened his speech on the state of the Union in clear anger.

Home speaker Nancy Pelosi made her contemptible for the President Donald Trump identified after he signed his Union State Treaty and tore open her preliminary copy of his speech behind his. Trump had only spent an hour and a half refusing to offer credits to Democrats for a legislative term filed in 2019. At that moment it was clear that it could be a tense night at Capitol Constructing.

In the video of the dramatic second you can watch, a steel pelosi rises from its place behind the podium, while Trump continues to say “thank you” to the common congress classes. In a single quick transmission, she tears his speech in half and places it on her desk. The digicam then swings away. A shipment near the Pelosi told CNN immediately after SOTU that it hadn’t planned to do so as an announcement. She was just so outraged the second.

It was certainly tense when Pelosi and Trump got here head to head. Politicians have reportedly not been in the same room since November. In addition, there is the issue of Pelosi indicting Trump on December 18 in the House of Representatives and officially indicting him for energy abuse and Congress disability. He turned to the main president to sign a contract with the state of the Union during a lively impeachment process; The decision in the case of the Senate will be made tomorrow, February 5th.

Reporters caught Pelosi leaving the house and asked what she thought would be a deal. “I tore it up,” she said. “As a result, it was a polite factor to think about the choice. It was such an impure speech. “Another second, in which Pelosi’s feelings were clearly expressed into the night: The keynote speaker historically says:” It is an honor and a special pleasure for me to greet the President of the United States “because the President begins with his speech Tonight Pelosi said: “Girls and gentlemen, the President.”

