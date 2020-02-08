Nancy Pelosi in Op-Ed pulls Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans to their knees for fraud on founders and constitution

Advertisement

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi beat up Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans for complicity with Donald Trump’s crimes in a Washington Post released Friday.

Pelosi wrote: “With her vote, the Senate Republicans have joined this bleak vision of power: if the president believes his re-election is good for the country, he can use all means to win without accountability or ramifications.”

“Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) And the Republican-controlled Senate have been complicit in the president’s wrongdoing for weeks by suppressing additional evidence and refusing the most basic elements of fair trial,” continued Pelosi. “With their loyalty to the President about our constitution, the Republicans have created a farce that the United States Senate is the largest advisory body in the world. And they joined the president to normalize lawlessness and reject the balance of our constitution. “

“Our founders have taken constitutional precautions to protect against a rogue president,” added Pelosi. “They never thought they would have a rogue leader in the Senate at the same time who would cowardly abandon his constitutional duty. Unfortunately, due to the Republican Senate’s betrayal of the constitution, the president remains an ongoing threat to American democracy. He continues to insist that he is responsible and that he can corrupt the elections again if he wants to. “