Nail Art and Design is trending on the 2020 Grammy Red Carpet

Which pairs suit you best with a Grammy, you ask? If you are a hopeful candidate who dreams of accepting the miniature gold-plated gramophone, ten digits of complicated and sophisticated nail art seem to be the only option. Celebrities such as Billy Porter and Rosalía have all expanded their look from cool hair and beautiful dresses to the focus on their fingers. Further on, some of the best nail art from celebrities to date.

Rosalía’s blinding bling

Rosalía started the trend this afternoon accepting her Grammy for best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative album during the pre-TV show in Los Angeles. The long, silver-inlaid nails perfectly complement the enormous stone on her finger.

Lizzo’s Lucky 8s

Lizzo also arrived early at the Grammy red carpet in a beautiful white dress with matching nails and jewelry. Famous manicure Eri Ishizu was responsible for Lizzo’s “lucky eight design”. Ishizu used Christian Louboutin Metallinudes in Goldissima to paint glitter eights on every nail – a nod to the singer’s eight nominations.

Billie’s Gucci Gang

If the kids do it, it must be cool. Teenage queen Billie Eilish arrived in a green Gucci jumpsuit, with her newly cut green vertical frame and nails painted with the Gucci monogram. Matchy-matchy is back, yes.

Billy Porter invents the color Silver

Last but not least, the only real Billy Porter entered the trend of the red carpet. The superstar arrived in style with the only blue eyeshadow that matters and a dazzling hat made for icons only. His silver nails were a natural extension of the rest of his look.

24 Tribute by Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

The actress paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant by writing his shirt number on her manicure.

