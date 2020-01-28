Nadal wary of the Thiem threat, Wawrinka revives old glory

Advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia – Rafael Nadal takes nothing for granted in his Australian Open semi-final against Dominic Thiem, despite the fact that he had a record of 100 percent in Grand Slams against the slick Austrian.

For both men, a final four-collision is at stake against the reviving veteran Swiss Stan Wawrinka or the German young rifle Alexander Zverev.

Nadal was stretched to 4 sets for the first time in the tournament against the explosive Australian Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round.

But the Spaniard warned that he was getting better by the day as he seemed to add to his title at Melbourne Park 2009 and tie with Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam crowns.

“I think I am heading in the right direction. Every day I play a little better,” says Nadal, who is aiming for a seventh semifinal of the Australian Open, while Thiem goes on his first hunt.

The two have met 13 times before and Nadal has a 9-4 lead but 5-0 in Grand Slams, where he has claimed 3 of his last 4 wins over the Austrian.

Thiem was the man he defeated in the last two French Open Finals and the top seed has a lot of time for the way the 26-year-old does his business.

“Very tough game. He plays well. I saw him play (fourth round) against Gael (Monfils). He played a very high level of tennis,” said Nadal.

“We know each other well. He is a player that I really like, the way he works, the way he plays and the way he always does his best.”

“It’s a competition that’s going to be difficult, but it will be interesting. I know I have to be at my best to have chances.”

Thiem brought Nadal to 4 sets in the French Open final last year and pressed him to 5 sets in the US Open quarters of 2018, astonishing the Spaniard by winning the opening set 6-0.

“I couldn’t have been happier in the quarterfinals,” he said, continuing his search for a first Grand Slam title. “I am also very enthusiastic (to play Nadal).”

“One of the most difficult players”

Like Thiem, Zverev is seen as one of the players capable of breaking the stranglehold of Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the major tournaments.

But he must first pass Wawrinka, who is incredibly the only man except the 3 big ones who has won the Melbourne Park title since 2006.

Wawrinka disrupted the traditional order in 2014 when Nadal was defeated and then won two more Grand Slams – the French Open in 2015 and US Open one year later – before the 2017 knee operation stopped its march.

Now ranked 15, he said after disrupting the 4th seed Daniil Medvedev to set up the Zverev collision that he played his best tennis since the operation, with the passion to win another Slam that still burns brightly at 34.

“I felt great on the field, on the practice field, and I did a lot of physical and tennis work,” said Wawrinka, who will have to destroy a 0-2 record against the 7th seed.

“Zverev, he has been in the top 10, top 5 for a few years now. It will certainly be a difficult game.”

Zverev, who has enormous potential but does not go beyond the quarterfinals in 18 Grand Slams, knows that he has compared his work to one of the most difficult and experienced competitors there are.

“He showed why he is a Grand Slam champion, beating Medvedev, coming back from two sets against one, playing great tennis. He is still one of the hardest players to play, especially here in Australia,” said the 22 -year-old. – Rappler.com

