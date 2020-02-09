Nadal triumphs in the San Vicente stakes at Santa Anita - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

If coach Bob Baffert is not yet a tennis fan, he could soon swing clubs.

Nadal, named for tennis star Rafael Nadal, used his talent to work as a favorite 1-5 at Santa Anita on Sunday with a sensational $ 200,000 performance in the San Vicente Stakes.

Blame’s son was sitting right next to a frenzied ginobili that set hot fractions of 21.81 and 44.09 through the first half mile, went up on the inside of the 12-1 long shot and won a three-quarter length with Joel Rosario on board.

Ginobili held second place with a 1 1/4 length lead over Fast Enough, which replaced Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner Storm the Court by third place. The last time for the 7 furlongs over a fast main route was 1: 22.59.

Baffert has four or five three-year-olds in his barn that could help him clinch his sixth record Kentucky Derby win, and Nadal is certainly one of them.

“Today I said Joel, don’t get cute, just go,” said Baffert. “We can evaluate it one day. They brought it to him, but if we are beaten we will be beaten. I trained him for it, that’s my serious job.

“I thought he was going to be hit. He has to pour it out today so that he has a good foundation now. “

So what’s next for Nadal after raising his record after a 3 3/4 win from the rails on his 6 1/2 Furlong debut on January 19 in Santa Anita? He recorded a 98 Beyer speed number in that race.

“I think we’ll go to the Rebel (Class II stakes in Oaklawn Park on March 14),” said Baffert.

It’s the same route he took with 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, who made his 3-year debut at Rebel on the way to a historic 3-year campaign.

Parts owner George Bolton is confident that Nadal will have no problem extending the rebel’s 1 1/16 mile distance.

“I think the fun is my old friend, Ned Evans (the late owner of Spring Hill Farm), this is his mother’s side and they are all mile and quarter sized horses,” he said. “So I think it should be exciting for Nadal to go further.”

Bolton admitted to being a little nervous before the race.

“This has been a big step up (since its debut), and if you go to the paddock and are 1-9, think of all the disadvantages of the world,” he said. “There were some good looking horses in the paddock. The six (Ginobili) looked quick and were quick. He really had to go all the way and never got a breather. “

Rosario said that he felt safe all the way, even though he was just a little off the fast breaks.

“He broke sharply and handled the pressure from the outside,” he said. “I never worried about it. My horse was moving very well and I was confident because I felt I had a lot of horses under me. It was very impressive. He ran very fast today and he runs like doing two laps, but you never know until they do. “

Bolton announced his strategy when he owned a talented horse.

“Usually I just hide at home, put the blinds down and pray that everything will hold together,” he joked. “It looks like it could be a special horse here. You just want him to be happy and stick together. He will be on the road now and it will be on different surfaces and he will cover a different distance. It’s pretty stiff and I’m proud that we have this chance. If we took a boring fifth place today, I would leave here without this chance. “

Ginobili, named after San Antonio Spurs star Manu Ginobili, shot out of the gate and opened a 1 1/2 lead over Nadal over a fast half mile. He stayed with the winner much of the way before Nadal forced him to his knees in the closing stages.

Ginobili’s coach Richard Baltas has no Kentucky derby ambitions.

“At the quarter pole, I thought I could get (Nadal),” said Baltas. “We have a nice colt, (but) I don’t think he wants to go very far. He ran great and I’m very proud of him.”

Baltas may not have a derby contender, but he appears to have a strong candidate for the Kentucky Oaks after the Venetian port blew up the Virgenes stakes field by 9 1/4 lengths on Saturday.

Storm the Court, who scored a 45-1 shock in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile on November 1st, went well and finished fourth in his first race after 100 days. He finished just two lengths behind the winner and the numbers to improve the effort.

Nadal closed at 8-1 on Sunday in Pool 2 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager. Holy Bull Stakes winner Tiz the Law also closed 8-1, but Nadal had $ 1,484 more to bet. “All Other 3-Year-Olds” closed as a 2-1 favorite.