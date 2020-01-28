Nadal endures Kyrgios storm to make Australian Open quarters

Advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia – World Nr. 1 Rafael Nadal withstood a fierce storm from gutsy showman Nick Kyrgios on Monday, January 27, to set up a quarter-final of the Australian Open against Dominic Thiem and keep his search for a 20th Grand Slam title alive.

The Spanish top seed came through a compelling collision in the Rod Laver Arena, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/4), to end the brave hopes of basketball crazy Australian, who entered the field with a Los Angeles Lakers shirt in honor of Kobe Bryant.

He will now face 5th seed Thiem after the Austrian has been swept past Gael Monfils 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

“What can I say about Nick? If he plays with this positive attitude like today, he gives a lot of positive things to our sport,” said Nadal, the 2009 champion who is looking for the record of Roger Slagers 20 Slam crowns.

“He is one of the highest talents we have during our tour and I love the Nick Kyrgios throughout the tournament.”

“I’m just glad I won another game tonight, an important one,” he added.

It was billed as a gun fight after a series of bad-tempered exchanges last year when Nadal accused Kyrgios of disrespect and the Australian shot back that the Spaniard was “super salty”.

But Kyrgios struck a conciliatory tone in advance and called Nadal “a hell of a player,” and it was played with respect from both sides.

There was little to split them on paper, with Nadal leading their career head-to-head 4-3, but Kyrgios 2-1 on hardcourts and even 1-1 in their Grand Slam games, both in Wimbledon.

The second of these, last year, was a scorching affair, with Kyrgios rushing to the referee, serving his forearm and deliberately firing a forehand at the Spaniard.

The Australian walked out of the Rod Laver Arena with a yellow Bryant singlet as a sign of respect for the legend who died tragically in a helicopter crash while showing a short video clip.

Both held their opening service games before Nadal was given a break in game 4.

He read the Kyrgios monster to serve well and returned over the net.

Kyrgios started talking to himself, never a good sign so early in the game, and with Nadal too strong from the back of the field, he comfortably took the set.

But the Australian calmly calmed and kept his opening game of the 2nd set in a 10-minute stroke, and while his noisy fans followed him, he broke Nadal with a forehand and thrilled the air for a 3-1 lead .

He fed the crowd energy and sealed the set with an ace.

Kyrgios had fun, grinned and applauded Nadal while the couple played some enchanting rallies in a high-quality 3rd set.

But he started to unravel 6-5 down, got irritated by a line judge and said to the referee: “We give 130 percent and he can’t get the line right. It’s embarrassing.”

And when Kyrgios went down 3-1 in the tie-breaker, he closed his racket and left it a mutilated mess.

Then at 5-5 in the tie-break, Kyrgios doubled, giving Nadal a set point.

In bizarre scenes, the Spaniard responded by double criticizing himself before finally taking the set and pumping his fists furiously.

Kyrgios seemed issued and was broken to take love for Nadal to take 2-1 lead in the 4th set, where the Spaniard seemed on his way to the finish.

But amazingly, he sent a double error when he served for the game to give Kyrgios a breaking point and it went back to a tie-break before Nadal finally sealed the win. – Rappler.com

