Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet tackles the gaming industry from a sunny perspective

Advertisement

When It’s sunny all the time in Philadelphia The producers Rob McElhenney, Megan Ganz and David Hornsby have decided to enter and create the online gaming world Mythic Quest: Raven Banquet, an online gaming comedy for Apple TV +, they knew they’d gotten into a huge universe. When it was time to choose a badge for his collection, they just realized how big it was.

“We tried 55 completely different titles than we found one that may turn out to be the result of the many titles on the market,” says Ganz. “It was a very arduous course.”

“I have the feeling that the release of a certain person has given up,” says Hornsby.

Advertisement

It appears that subtitles are helpful if you are copyrighted in the gaming area. “Raven’s Banquet” serves as the subtitle for the first season of the present, while the coming seasons will be added to reflect new growth packages within the sport … simply to make the life of the scraper even more durable. While “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” may not have been the first choice, it definitely expresses the grandiosity of multi-player role-playing online games (MMORPGs) and the first TV comedy to cover up with screenwriters.

Mythic Quest: Raven Banquet follows the studio behind the successful MMORPG. McElhenney plays intense inventive director Ian Grimm, while Hornsby plays director David Brittlesbee. The rest of the smithy is stuffed by Charlotte Nicdao as lead developer Poppy Li, F. Murray Abraham as lead author CW Longbottom, Danny Pudi as monetization expert Brad Bakshi, Jessie Ennis as assistant Jo and Imani Hakim and the successful voice actress of the online game Ashly Burch as a sports tester , Dana and Rachel

In essence, the half-hour comedy is like many other office hangouts that are earlier than they are. The fake, idiosyncratic characters share successes, get on their nerves, and receive lots of lessons in the nine seasons of the present. However, the additional factor of online gaming is at Mythical searchThe core of ’creates a whole range of current storytelling alternatives for the present. To ensure that they bought the technical parts of the collection, the Mythical search Producers worked with Ubisoft’s film and television department.

More information: Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet Review (Spoiler Free)

0 “width: 100%; top: 100%; place: absolute; left: 0px; prime: 0px; overflow: hidden” frameborder = “0” sort = “textinhalt / html” src = “https: // dailymotion. Com / embed / playlist / x64kq2? autoplay = 1 & mute = 1 “width =” 100% “top =” 100% “permit =” autoplay “allowfullscreen =” “>

Ubisoft produced many of the lower game scenes for the collection, with producers having the option to borrow them from various studios along with interstitials Pink lifeless redemption. Kingdom Come: Liberation, and The final from us, The Ubisoft partnership enabled the authors to get started with an extensive library of technical language to improve online games. However, the most important side of participating in the game world was to keep the right tradition.

“Without a doubt, we had experts who informed us about their work,” says Ganz. “Not just from Ubisoft. We actually wanted to gain a wider range of individual experiences. We have a couple of writers who deal with workers who can be very critical enthusiastic gamers. So that they provide us with a lot of this data. “

“As a doctor in addition to a medical gift as an alternative to mind surgery, they will defeat a safe stage,” says Hornsby.

One such person the staff had introduced was a knowledgeable player whose insight had been built into Pudi’s character Brad, a key but despicable member of the Mythic Quest staff.

“It was just fascinating when she came in here and said, ‘Oh yes, everyone hates me. All the people I work with, all developers, they hate me. They assume that I am soulless, ”says Ganz.

Monetization is a necessary evil in almost every creative endeavor, from gross ticket sales of films to television advertising and subscription fees. However, monetization in video video games is particularly sophisticated.

“We are discovering this relationship between art and retail and the way you have to recognize that you just want it,” says Hornsby. “And I think that was necessary to indicate that this coin has two sides.”

Another area of ​​producer analysis that has discovered his method to the present day is crunch: the hard historical past of online game trading with work-life stability and the correct remuneration of its builders. Online game makers have often been accused of burning their employees out and never paying enough or extra time. The difficulty became apparent from the revelations of a toxic tradition in Telltale video games after their breakdown.

“Can we imagine together that some of these companies or those who work for them are inherently evil and try to force individuals to slave labor? No, not really, ”says McElhenney. “However, we recognize that these developers are most likely to be preferred to the level at which they are applicable. And how can we reconcile these problems? As a result of what the company wants, one thing is cheaper on the one hand, and there are reasons for it that are not simply profitability. It’s also the ability to present it to the buyer for less than three times what the marked value can be. Other than that, you shouldn’t ask anyone to work a 70-hour week and never compensate them for it. “

The right cost to builders is just one of the current issues when playing Mythical search Addresses in its first season. As gaming becomes an increasingly common pastime, it is inevitable to cover up everyday problems in video games. When dramatizing these points in Mythical searchAccording to McElhenney, the present strives for a stage of authenticity, as in the third episode of the collection, in which the online Nazis take over a Mythic Quest server.

“It wasn’t like we wanted to look for crackling key points per se. It was just that we wondered what topics Ubisoft and the various specialists we introduced are currently facing each office? McElhenney says. “We want their expertise to feel as real as possible, and it seems like Nazis are infiltrating social media.”

In another episode, a group of younger women come across the gambling business, visit Mythic Quest headquarters, and become more and more horrified by what they discover.

“Sure, we’re talking about how stressful it is for women, but then you definitely have a person like Poppy who has a woman who hates her and they’re aggressive with each other,” says Ganz. “It was a good side for us to get it right. Just because you’re a gaming lady doesn’t mean you’re basically always a good person. You’ll be an asshole and a lady in the game and that doesn’t mean you don’t deserve your job. Men have been doing this for years and are assholes. So why not? “

Finally Mythic Quest: Raven Banquet McElhenney, Ganz and Hornsby were not long in coming. The present was reached and delivered earlier than the latest season of It’s sunny all the time It was even written … a season that aired its episodes on November 20 last year.

Mythical search Season 2 has already been ordered by Apple and this time it can hopefully be a shorter watch for those affected. But if this is not the case and the crew has to wait together for a long time, they would consider simply doing one Mythical search Online game up to date?

“The main season was very long. We found that video games take a little longer, ”says Ganz.

Alec Bojalad is a TV editor at Solar and a TCA member. You can find out more about his things here. Watch him on his creative Twitter deal with @alecbojalad