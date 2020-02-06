Mykenna & Tammy's 2-on-1 bachelorette party was full of chaotic energy

Advertisement

Whenever a date card appears on the Bachelor’s degree, every woman keeps her fingers crossed that she will be the happy recipient of a one-to-one appointment with a leash. The alternative is usually the less desirable group date or, worse, no date at all. But there is also the odd option in between: the rare two-on-one. In the February 5 episode, Mykenna and Tammy had a two-on-one bachelor’s date, and it was the perfect opportunity for some real sparks to fly in a real love triangle.

In Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, there has been some drama among the women who vied for his heart. In the episode of February 3, Tammy Ly, who had fought violently with Kelsey Weier, was surrounded by much of this drama. This fight became an even bigger showdown between Tammy and some of the other women on the show, especially Mykenna Dorn.

Although the cocktail party in Costa Rica has been canceled, Tammy and Mykenna stole some private moments with Peter during the last rose ceremony. The other women were not pleased, but when everyone was traveling to Chile, the tension between Tammy and Mykenna continued.

Advertisement

During the after party after their telenovela group appointment, Tammy and Mykenna discussed whether one of them was there for the right reasons. Peter listened and Mykenna said to him, “Tammy came up to me and said I’m not ready for it … I don’t want you to have any fears about me.” Peter said he was not worried about Mycenna, but decided to invite both of them to a one-to-one conversation so they could solve their problems.

Tammy said she didn’t want to continue the “Mykenna Show”, but Mykenna had her own problems broadcasting with Tammy. As they waited for Peter, Mykenna said to Tammy: “At the end of the day you helped me find my voice. I’m a strong woman and I won’t let you tear me down never wins. “Tammy just sipped her wine in response to Mykenna, but then she had a lot to say to Peter.

Tammy told Peter that she thought Mykenna would take the entire bachelor process lightly, and then told the cameras that Mykenna had “borrowed time”. But when Mykenna got the chance to speak to Peter, she told him that she thought Tammy would like to kill other people. She also promised Peter that she would still fight for him no matter what Tammy said.

After Tammy and Mykenna exchanged some really tough words – including Mykenna that Tammy is the bad guy of the season – Peter spoke to both of them. He said he couldn’t take both women away, and since he trusted Mykenna, it was time to send Tammy home. Tammy left, but not before saying that she thought Peter was only after a “trophy woman”. Ouch.

Although Mykenna had survived the two-on-one date, she didn’t last much longer on the show. Mykenna received no rose during the rose ceremony and followed Tammy from the show.

Season 24 of the Bachelor will continue on Monday, February 10th, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.