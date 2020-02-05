Myers: Iowa caucuses have seen many changes at once, a cautionary tale for California primary

Advertisement

After years of national heckling for elections that last longer than the time it takes to watch several seasons of a TV show, it’s no wonder California political insiders breathe a sigh of relief: at least , we are not Iowa.

“I am concerned about the [executive director] of the Iowa Democratic Party, who must be curled up in a fetal position on a seedy couch at headquarters,” Cynthia Bryant, executive director of the Republican Party of California, wrote on Tuesday. “Then I laugh and I’m happy for our crazy California system, an election that lasts 60 days.”

Advertisement

On paper, there are few – if any – similarities between the boisterous and party-controlled caucuses in Iowa and the California State Primary, which is chaired by local election officials and will be held the 3 of March. Voting rights advocates will say they are political apples and oranges: Iowa caucusgoards choose their side in public, and Californian voters use traditional secret ballot – more and more cast by mail person. And while the Democrats in Iowa have placed their bets on a new application-based counting system, Californians are promoting an electoral experience that has existed since the Civil War: the postal ballot.

And yet it’s hard to ignore the cautionary tale that the Iowa fiasco is predicting for California, where a pair of major changes to the voting process will be implemented in next month’s national primary. Added to the long list of other unique state voting laws, these changes will test the ability of election officials and the knowledge of the state’s 20 million voters. And all of this will take place in the midst of one of the most watched and controversial presidential campaigns in American history.

California is proud to have some of the nation’s most pro-electoral laws, all largely designed to maximize the opportunities for eligible citizens to vote and have it counted. It has been almost two decades since California implemented a “no-fault” postal vote – voters no longer need to provide a reason to vote by mail, such as a physical limitation or an out-of-state trip.

In 2012, election officials created an online voter registration system. Four years later, state legislators implemented an automatic voter registration process in the Department of Motor Vehicles. Subsequent laws extended the time for receiving ballots after polling day and forced officials to notify electors who forgot to sign a ballot envelope before depositing it by mail.

These and other state laws helped create what actually becomes a month-long election. Ballots begin to arrive in mailboxes across California before Iowa caucuses or the first primary states have served their centuries-old tradition of eliminating the presidential herd. And election officials now routinely need most, or all, of the 30-day time limit provided by state law to fully count all of the ballots.

But two other new laws will have a significant impact on the California primary which will reach its crescendo on the first Tuesday of March, when voters will vote to assign 494 delegates to the National Democratic Convention and 172 delegates to the Republican National Convention – much more than those decided in Iowa.

The most profound change in the process is that Californians can now register to vote on election day in the 58 counties of the state. The so-called “same day” registration offers more flexibility to those making the last minute decision to participate in the elections. It also gives registered voters the opportunity to change their party membership and vote in presidential elections closed to non-partisan voters.

Substantial infrastructure is required to register voters at all of these sites. It also has not been tested statewide, which means that tens of thousands of votes will not be counted until each person’s registration is confirmed after polling day.

In addition to this, there is the expansion of a 2016 law that replaces the traditional polling station in the neighborhood with a multipurpose “voting center”. These offices are open for several days – some up to 10 – before the elections. Voters can visit any site of their choice, not just the one near them. And in most countries that have opted for the new law, the ballot can be reprinted if necessary and additional help is offered to those who do not speak English.

Five counties in California adopted the new voting process in 2018 and 10 others did so this year. None, however, will be as closely watched as Los Angeles County, which is home to nearly 5.5 million voters.

Voters in Los Angeles will not automatically receive a ballot, even if their traditional polling stations are gone. Those who do not request a postal vote before the state’s February 25 deadline will have to go to one of the county’s 965 voting centers. And if county leaders are to avoid angry tales of Angelenos trapped in traffic while they scramble to find a voting center on election day, the ongoing public awareness campaign will have to strike clean.

For many people, voting is a sensory memory, something they are sure they can do – until, of course, they do not. Changes to the process can often improve participation levels and eliminate confusion. But it is much more complicated than selecting candidates, and election officials are often wary of radical changes occurring at the same time.

California lawmakers and activists want to make national headlines on March 3, but for the right reasons.