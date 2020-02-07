My visit to Parliament Square on the Brexit day shows that there is still work to be done Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Pro-Brexit supporters in Parliament Square as the UK leaves the European Union. Photo: Jonathan Brady / PA.

PA wire / PA images

A Remainer explains what happened when he visited Parliament Square while Brexiteers celebrated this on January 31.

I couldn’t resist going to the pro-Brexit parties on Parliament Square.

In the St Stephens Tavern I was engaged by Steve and his two friends from Sunderland. I find it difficult to understand how they will benefit from Brexit. They drank cans of beer (not from the pub) and certainly drank, but their dedication was admirable. They had traveled from the Northeast especially for the party and would not be able to remember after 4 p.m.

I walked across the green and saw many similar groups. The atmosphere was more aggressive than forward-looking and optimistic.

I saw the banners with the text “No peerage for Bercow” and “Hang the Traitors” and realized that I had to make a sharp exit. Unlike my heavy heart on the morning of January 31, I realized that my reason for not being ready … there is work to be done.

Tony Howarth, London SW3

And so the hour passed. In anticipation of perhaps the furious thunder and the fireworks that have not been seen since the millennium, I wanted none of it and I decided to use a double Spanish brandy to pursue my French lager.

But I heard nothing, saw nothing. Two fireworks went off, but they were perhaps some distant drug dealers. Who knows?

Maybe they went hysterical in Sunderland and Lincoln and Boston and drank Wetherspoons dry. But here in Leeds you could have lived on a farm – and this is a pretty big city! Nothing to report. The parrot is dead. Perhaps.

Franklin Ryan

I was greeted on the morning of Brexit Day by a display of Union Jack flags, carefully arranged vertically around a pole proudly placed outside my elderly neighbor’s house. We have a very good, mutually respectful neighbor relationship and I would never put that at risk.

He has made his negative views about Europe very clear. But this is also my flag. I am proudly British, although my pride is now slightly bruised.

Since when do those who support Brexit claim the Union Jack as theirs? It gradually becomes a negative symbol of associations, just like the flag of St. George.

It leaves me with a strong determination to be careful, respectful and right to ensure that our Union Jack is brought back to the flock of everyone who considers himself British and for many, many, many people also European.

Diana Rae, Wiltshire

Before this nightmare started in 2016, I had always kept up with politics, but I could never say that I had ever been actively involved. For example, I had never been on a political march or demonstration; Of course I knew who my MP was, but I had never written it, nor had I written a handful of spicy aphorisms for just one newspaper. I can’t remember ever signing a petition. I was not on social media. I had never contributed to what you could call a cause. Finally, my house was completely devoid of political ephemeral phenomena, including flags, whether political or national.

Since the referendum, all of the above has now been embraced on an almost everyday basis. I can’t even guess how many hours have been spent in the fight to stop Brexit. If I decided that this is the end, I would no doubt need a new challenge to fill my time and concentrate my mind; but since this is only the end of the beginning, after a few days off I will resume the campaign to become a member of the EU again.

I am confident that soon we will hear wise advice from different angles – including The New European – about the next course.

Adjust the surrender.

Robert Boston, Kingshill

– The fight may have changed, but the cause remains. Buy The New European every Thursday to read the full letterbox with letters. To let your say e-mail letters @ theneweuropean and join our reader group for more debate.

