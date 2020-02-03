MY KHALIFA POSTS WITH OPEN LEGS AND HOT FOR FANS

Advertisement

Mia Khalifa poses with open legs and warms the followers. The former adult film actress shared a picture with a daring pose.

Former adult leisure actress Mia Khalifa used her Instagram account to raise the temperature of her followers with a photo that boldly poses and shows her legs open, but takes care of the fine print.

View this publication on Instagram

Advertisement

Small preview of the magic of yesterday’s 80s with @yoyelapogian and @taylor_jazz at HMU at @vfctraining ♥ ️ (hyperlink in my biography for these recordings)

A publication shared by Mia Ok. (@miakhalifa) on December 15, 2019 at 10:38 am PST

In the black and white snapshot, the web celebrity wears a high that covers her chest, glasses, a headscarf on her head, white sandals, and the ultimate contact that seems like a micro-slip that is the basis for the compliments of his was followers.

Mia Khalifa seems to sit together with her legs and ankles open, holding her palms while staring with a flirtatious look at the digital camera and raising the temperature of her loyal followers, who have flattered the feedback part with keen flattery:

“Little preview of the magic of the 80s from yesterday,” wrote the doll as a caption.

“They crush it”, “Burn”, “Open extra”, “This is so sizzling”, “The lady will get a match”, “Wonderful lights.” has 686 thousand likes from the 18 million followers he has.

Mia Khalifa is about to marry her boyfriend, chef Robert Sandberg, and since they introduced their engagement, the mannequin has also withdrawn from the adult leisure world and has alternatively tried to comment on sports activities.

In the past, Mia shocked her followers by showing a video trying to put on wedding dresses as she is already looking for the one she will use for the massive day of her life wedding ceremony.