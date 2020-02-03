My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Trailer and release date

Advertisement

This is extremely common My hero Academia comes to American theaters! That’s right, you may be able to see all of your favorite heroes on more than just the small streaming display. Funimation brings the film My Hero Academia, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising only for one evening in the theater!

My Hero Academia: aspiring hero trailer

You can find the trailer at My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising what options the unique Japanese audio with English subtitles!

video from My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising | Official teaser trailer

Because of the trailer, we all know that this evening the film should be shown in Japanese with English subtitles and dubbed in English. Keep learning to get information on how to discover a theater that shows the model you want to see!

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising release date

When can you see My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising in theaters? Nice that it can be February 26, 2019! It will be seen in a few thousand theaters in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. as a limited theatrical engagement.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Story

Below we have the synopsis for the film that only provides a style for what My hero Academia Followers are in for!

The primary hero anime is back in theaters for a battle over something fans have ever seen!

Class 1-A visits Nabu Island, where they can finally do real hero work. The place is so peaceful that it looks like a trip … until they are attacked by a villain with an inscrutable peculiarity! His energy is very well known and it seems that Shigaraki has a hand in the plan. However, if All Would may retire and the residents are on the move, there is no time for questions. Deku and his companions are the heroes’ later technology, and they are the island’s only hope.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising tickets

You may be able to check the Funimation website to see if the movie is showing near you and buy tickets. Make sure you get your tickets early as this can be an evening that is only displayed. If you miss your chance, that’s it!

Here you will find all information and reviews about My Hero Academia.

