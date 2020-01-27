Advertisement

Is it really surprising that a Liberal billionaire who spent $ 120 million on a “Need to Charge” campaign touts the charge?

Fox News reported on January 25 that “(Democratic presidential candidate 2020) Tom Steyer weighed in on the Senate’s removal process on Friday, urging Congress to allow the American people to hear all concerned witnesses about the actions of the President Trump. “Steyer told” America’s Newsroom, “” ‘What I have been asking for from the very beginning is a televised testimony of all the people directly involved – members of the administration in particular ”(emphasis added). Steyer continued: “(M)Your goal was always to put the facts directly before the American people and to have confidence in their judgment about what happened.“(I underline).

Steyer must have forgotten that he has been lobbying for the removal of President Trump since 2018, which included spending $ 120 million to move the House of Representatives to pro-removal Democrats.

This was happening well before information about the whistleblower appeared in October 2019, and months before the phone call of July 25, 2019 (the most recent object of contempt in the liberal media ouster crusade) with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In fact, according to Open Secrets, Steyer gave his left-wing group Need to Impeach $ 10,435,886 in early 2019, all before the media released the story of the whistleblowers.

Steyer told America’s Newsroom:

“I focus on broadcasting the facts on television to all of us so that we can see the truth and decide for ourselves whether we are Democrats, Republicans or independents – give the American people a chance to see what happened and decide for ourselves“(I underline).

In response to reports on a draft manuscript for the upcoming book by former national security adviser John Bolton, Steyer asked Twitter to pressure Republican senators:

“To the attention of Republican senators – the evidence is overwhelming. It is time to do the right thing, to demand that Bolton testify and to put your country above your political party ”(emphasis added).

