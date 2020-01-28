Advertisement

MUMBAI :

The new cabin aggregator Palkhi Cabs will install CCTVs in all of its taxis to film passengers as an additional security measure, senior company officials said here on Tuesday. The company, which will begin operations in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, as of February 1, will offer the service optionally and for a small fee.

It can be streamed live to the mobile phones of passengers, their family members or friends to ensure their safety while driving.

The recordings will be available in the company’s cloud storage for three months and will act as a deterrent to rude or drunk passengers who misbehave with drivers.

“We may charge around € 20 per trip and passengers have the option to turn off video surveillance if they feel uncomfortable. It’s nothing when it comes to the safety of women, children, or the elderly,” said Arif’s COO Vanoo told IANS.

“In the event of an emergency while driving, we will be notified by a pop-up message and will take action immediately,” said Palkhi Cabs founder-founder Praful Shinde, who started in January 2019.

Palkhi Cabs’ initial fleet of 200 vehicles will be equipped with dashboard cameras to record road visualizations, and another in the rear for passengers, which will be monitored by a central control room of the company.

Since the idea of ​​being filmed throughout the trip may not appeal to all passengers, the camera controls are with them so they can turn them off if they want to, Vanoo said.

Although the cab aggregators are outside the scope of the Motor Vehicle Act, Shinde said that the company is not planning any price increases, but is following the City Taxi Rules of the Maharashtra Transport Department.

The Mumbai public sector BEST bus line has installed video surveillance systems in its fleet. The state government insists on emergency buttons in private taxis with GPS locators, the data of which passengers and five other family members or friends can access.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

