Every filmmaker indulges in repeating a genre that happens to be his favorite. When Imtiaz Ali tries to tell love stories differently, Sanjay Gupta loves the world of weapons, gangsters and gore. Another drama that seems to be his most ambitious and greatest – Mumbai Saga – comes from the man who made Kaante and Kaabil.

John Abraham plays a gangster in the film and that’s no news. Gupta and Abraham worked together in Zinda and Shootout At Wadala, where we were able to see the actor as a terrifying antagonist. We are very happy to see Emraan Hashmi as a cop! A deadly and factual cop who is serious. He may have broken many laws in many of his films in the past, this time he stands by it

When Gupta went to his Twitter account, he shared two different stills of Hashmi and called one scene one of his favorite scenes. In one of his tweets, he wrote: Everyone on the MUMBAI SAGA team was concerned about how Emraan Hashmi would draw the deadly cop’s eye. Look at the style he did it with.

Have a look here:

Everyone on the MUMBAI SAGA team was concerned about how @emraanhashmi

would catch the deadly cop’s eye.

See what style he did it with. pic.twitter.com/BdB2FuYLoB

– Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta)

February 6, 2020

And in another tweet Gupta wrote: One of my favorite moments from the film. Grit and determination to make the bad guys do it at all costs are written on his face. Have a look here:

#MUMBAISAGA

One of my favorite moments from the film. Grit and determination to make the bad guys do it at all costs are written on his face. pic.twitter.com/9C1qqNVSLj

– Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta)

February 6, 2020

Mumbai Saga is an ensemble drama that records the connection between gangsters and police officers. It consists of some solid actors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, Amol Gupte, John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and Kajal Aggarwal. The cinemas are scheduled to open on June 19, 2020.

