Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) continued her penchant for media awards and was the candidate for discussion about MSNBC after the last democratic debate on Friday evening 2020.

Klobuchar, who was mainly led by hardball host Chris Matthews, was praised as “Wonderful” shows “Boldness, spontaneity” and behave as president who was “amazing” lasted longer than higher “Voltage” Senators such as Cory Booker (D-NJ), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Kamala Harris (D-CA).

After All In moderator Chris Hayes had just included members of his live audience and expressed their strong support for Klobuchar, he stated this for a debate in which confrontations were too rare and far apart. “Amy Klobuchar clearly had it with Pete Buttigieg, how did it.”

Matthews next spoke about Klobuchar and, in agreement with the audience, stated that “Klobuchar was wonderful” and he is “I’ve never seen her so well.”

Matthews continued ad nauseam (click “expand”):

I think she’s shown boldness in the past week. What you want to see from a politician is boldness, spontaneity, you don’t have it on the damn script. Be someone at home with the lights on. Someone who is there. A human being and that’s how she came across tonight. She never raised her voice. She was confident. She looked – I’m sorry – it’s funny to say that. She seemed like a president today. She seemed to be the president I would like to have as president. (Applause) Second, she had the courage to talk about the topic of this campaign. It is the word socialism. Some people like it. Younger people like it. Those of us like me who grew up – who grew up in the Cold War and saw some aspects of it after visiting places like Vietnam, seeing countries like Cuba, being there and seeing what socialism is like. I do not like it. OK? Not only is it not free. It’s not a damn job. (Applause) It just doesn’t work. Number two, she had the guts to raise the country’s most popular personality this week, and that’s Mitt Romney. She decided to praise him and I said my god. I can always tell a good politician who praises someone from the other party very much.

(….)

Audacity. That was great – last week when they were screwing around Iowa, unlike you guys here. I think you know how to do it. (LAUGHTER) They screwed around out there … and she got up and said I had something to say because nothing else is happening out there, and then all the other candidates got up and took advantage of what Amy was leading – that’s what You call leaders. I think she is a leader. She’s not the girl next door or the woman next door. I think she’s a leader and she showed it tonight.

Last Word presenter Lawrence O’Donnell praised Klobuchar through the lens for surviving so long and tossed her life “The lowest tension senator going into this presidential campaign” and was the most likely person to get out first, instead of Booker or Gillibrand (since he forgot Harris – yikes).

O’Donnell added with a classic touch of media bubbles that it is great to have his views confirmed by the citizens and that the analysis is done with the public’s interests in mind:

(I) It’s so great to be here – to be here with these voters because you know – you know the imagination of what that is, right? When the experts come after the debate and we say I think Klobuchar did it well or I think Bernie did it well. What we really say is that she or she impressed voters in a way that could really help the campaign. There is no guess that it will work tonight because you just told us. You just told us that Amy Klobuchar did very well, and that’s what I thought back then, but now I know it’s true. So I want to give you all my time to tell us who did what up there.

Before addressing the dangers of communism and socialism, Matthews had a few clear words for biden that largely eluded national media.

There was something going on with Matthews on Friday when he even realized that interview questions about Hunter Biden’s business relationships in Ukraine are legitimate:

(E) Everyone will ask the obvious question about him and his son. You know, when you ask why your son got this job here at X-many million dollars? Why is – if you have the portfolio for Ukraine and then he gets the contract for Ukraine, people who have no idea to say well what’s going on here? That is a reasonable question. I shouldn’t ask the Ukrainian President to investigate this, but it’s a sensible question. Where there is smoke, people want to know if there is a fire.

Click “Expand” to view the relevant record of MSNBC’s “All In” on February 7th.

MSNBCs All In: 2020 New Hampshire Debate Special

February 7, 2020

10:39 PM Eastern

CHRIS HAYES: Everyone thought this is New Hampshire and there is a lot at stake. You will have to look for others. You really didn’t. I mean, there were clearly a couple of the aforementioned pieces that had to be played sequentially, and Amy Klobuchar was clearly dealing with Pete Buttigieg. How had it. But other than that, it was – it was pretty respectful and warm.

ALICIA MENENDEZ: Right. I agree. I mean, I think we expected Sanders Buttigieg to chase after tonight. He had a kind of mission that he wanted to create this point of contrast: are you with the rich or the working class? But for you it is as if he had brought a butter knife, as if he had come in. He tried to make it clear, it didn’t land as an attack. What I found even more interesting because I wondered how the mayor would engage on this point was more to regulate the even deal within Sanders’ framework. Instead, he said that this is a divisive argument and that we need unity at the moment, so he found a way to pan. I mean, the question is, how does it end up in this voter room?

Hayes: Chris?

CHRIS MATTHEWS: Well, we have a better poll this afternoon. Bernie rose four or five points.

HAYES: Right, so you don’t have to hit

(….)

10:49 pm Eastern

LAWRENCE O’DONNELL: Among the senators, she was the lowest tension senator who went into this presidential campaign. If you wanted to start a bet, the senator will be the first to fold, your bet would have been Amy Klobuchar. It’s so amazing to see her outperform Cory Booker, who has had a long public national career. I mean, Kirsten Gillibrand, and there she is tonight, and it’s so great to be here, to be here with these voters, because you know – you know the imagination of what that is, right? When the experts come after the debate and we say I think Klobuchar did it well or I think Bernie did it well. What we really say is that she or she impressed voters in a way that could really help the campaign. There is no guess that it will work tonight because you just told us. You just told us that Amy Klobuchar did very well, and that’s what I thought back then, but now I know it’s true. So I want to give you all my time to tell us who did what up there.

(APPLAUSE)

Hayes: He is – Lawrence is lying, of course.

(LAUGH)

MATTHEWS: You know, I – I – I think – I agree. I am trying to leave my job. I would like to go outside as an expert and try to remember my brothers, my family and my cousins, who come from the working class and the middle class. I’m trying too – I saw Trump’s speech the other day, that terrible speech he gave at noon, but it worked for a lot of people. You may hate the fact that it worked. It was – sometimes terribly entertaining. He’s an entertainer and I’m leaving, but I’m trying to check in. By the way, Lawrence, I had the idea in front of these four brilliant people that it was Klobuchar tonight.

O’DONNELL: No, no, no, but what I’m saying is –

MATTHEWS: But I said I’m glad you would agree, I thought.

O’DONNELL: – It’s a guess –

MATTHEWS: Oh, right. Naturally.

O’DONNELL: – about what you think, and for us to really hear what you think, that’s pretty good.

HAYES: And we should also say that we are talking about millions of people who are following the debate. People have very different opinions, which – with – what we say are broken by millions of different views.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

HAYES: I’m sure people have – nobody agrees on anything. That’s the whole point of American democracy, isn’t it?

MATTHEWS: Yes.

HAYES: So there is no consensus.

(….)

11:07 p.m. Eastern

MATTHEWS: I think they made a decision for the first time in months – indeed, if Biden decides to run for president, probably when he was 13, they did a Sunday performance. You agree to do the show this Sunday – this week with George Stephanopoulos. Why the change suddenly? You were basically hiding from the tough media questions. They think they will catch people who will be nice to them, and they will also get difficult questions because everyone will ask the obvious question about him and his son. You know, when you ask why your son got this job here at X-many million dollars? Why is – if you have the portfolio for Ukraine and then he gets the contract for Ukraine, people who have no idea to say well what’s going on here? That is a reasonable question. I shouldn’t ask the Ukrainian President to investigate this, but it’s a sensible question. Where there is smoke, people want to know if there is a fire.