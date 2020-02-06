MSNBC warns ‘fearful’ demes who fear Trump Win

Advertisement

NBC News Senior Digital Politics reporter Alex Seitz-Wald, who appeared on MSNBC on Thursday at 10:00 a.m.CET, announced that “concerned” Democrats felt “resigned” that President Trump would likely be re-elected after the impeachment process failed could.

Anchor Hallie Jackson cited an article written by Seitz-Wald and national political NBC reporter Sahil Kapur “To report this morning that some of the President’s critics are concerned that the current 2020 field is not up to the task of punishing President Trump at the ballot box in November.”

Seitz-Wald channeled the fears of liberal voters:

Well, I hear a lot of concern from Democrats. I mean, just look at the last week that Donald Trump came to Des Moines to host this huge rally that was bigger than any rally a democrat had in the state. And then a few days later, this massive disaster at the Iowa Democratic gatherings. And then just a lot of voters who feel resigned, anxious and worried that nobody in their party can do justice to Donald Trump.

He further noted: “They’re worried that one of them will go up against him in the debate … they don’t see exactly who might be the only one going up against him, and they’re very concerned.”

“It’s a very different mood from 2016 than throughout the entire democratic pre-election period, right through to the general election, and I think even on election night the Democrats were sure they would win,” said Seitz-Wald. He concluded: “And now you may have learned the lesson too much and not the confidence that I think many of you think you have to start the rest of the high season.”

Now that the impeachment has ended, the media will now turn to the 2020 campaign and try to find a way to strengthen the mood of the left as the elections approach. The press is apparently facing a tough battle.

HALLIE JACKSON: So President Trump has now gone back to the White House. You can see on the left side of your screen how he’s honestly preparing for another victory round. And since this morning, the President has officially survived the following: impeachment proceedings, a federal investigation into his election campaign in 2016, and three years of almost constant legal disputes about his business and politics. That means, as our political reporters from NBC News put it, Democrats “have fired all the powerful arrows in their quiver except one – the voters.” But our team reports this morning that some of the President’s critics are concerned that the current 2020 field isn’t up to the task of punishing President Trump at the ballot box in November.

I would like to invite lead digital policy reporter Alex Seitz-Wald, who reports for NBC News from Manchester, New Hampshire. And Alex, explain this and how it interacts with the present moment in which we are.

ALEX SEITZ-WALD: Yes, Hallie. Well, I hear a lot of concern from Democrats. I mean, just look at the last week that Donald Trump came to Des Moines to host this huge rally that was bigger than any rally a democrat had in the state. And then a few days later, this massive disaster at the Iowa Democratic gatherings. And then just a lot of voters who feel resigned, anxious and worried that nobody in their party can do justice to Donald Trump. They are concerned that one of them will go against him in the debate. They think that each of them could have the right parts together, but they don’t see clearly who could be the only person to compete against them, and they are very concerned.

It’s a very different mood from 2016, when the Democrats went through the entire democratic primary, right down to the general election, and I think they were sure that they would win even on election night. You were convinced. They didn’t even doubt it until late on the 2016 election night. And now they could learn this lesson without the confidence that I think many of them think they have to go into the rest of the high season.

