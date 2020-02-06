MSNBC Upset Trump did not apologize after impeachment ... like Clinton

Advertisement

President Trump has just been acquitted of impeachment charges that Democrats threw against the wall in hopes that they would stay. MSNBC Live, of course, apologized differently than Bill Clinton and did a victory lap in the White House on Thursday afternoon.

Guest presenter Chris Jansing initially lamented the tone of the event and recalled Anne Gearan, correspondent for the Washington Post White House: “I have taken note of a few things the president said about Anne, the opponent, burlap, goodies, liars, ice-cold madmen “hideous dirty cops compared to his followers, whom he called warriors.”

Advertisement

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.mrctv.org/embed/547143" width="720" height="405" class="video-filter video-mrctv video-center vf-547143 embed-responsive-item" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></noscript>

You contrasted this with Clinton “If we somehow thought that the 90 seconds Bill Clinton came out and apologized after he was acquitted for impeachment could somehow be reflected today, we were a grave mistake, though I don’t know if it really does someone thought, “

Gearan naturally agreed and praised Clinton: “Yes, I mean, it’s kind of quaint, right? We knew that it would not be Bill Clinton who apologizes for what he did and takes responsibility for it, but afterwards remarkably apologized for what he had enforced in the country, what he had enforced at the Republican Congress – “

Jansing interrupted him and added: “Yes, it is exactly the opposite.” Gearan then went on to say, “It’s exactly the opposite. It was an hour, as opposed to 90 seconds. I thought the Trump speech here was a pretty perfect summary of how he sees his presidency, how he sees the world , a preview of what’s coming from next year, the next five when he’s re-elected. “

Bill Clinton has apologized … after nearly eight months of lying and smearing Ken Starr and Republicans. He only apologized after he was caught. While Trump’s allegations of Clinton were pretty black and white and actually punishable, the Democrats deliberately dealt with the gray charge of abuse of power for lacking the means to accuse him of bribery or extortion.

Here is a transcript for the show on February 6th:

MSNBC

MSNBC Live with Velshi and Ruhle

13:28 ET

CHRIS JANSING: I have taken note of a few things the President said about Anne’s opponents. Sleazebags, tidbits, liars, freezing cold, crazy, despicable, dirty bulls compared to his followers, whom he called warriors. If we somehow thought that the 90 seconds Bill Clinton came out and apologized after he was acquitted for impeachment could somehow be reflected today, we were a grave mistake, though I don’t know if it really does someone thought.

ANNE GEARAN: Yeah, I mean, it’s kind of quaint, isn’t it? We knew that it would not be Bill Clinton who apologized for what he had done and took responsibility for, but also in retrospect that he apologized for what he had done for the country, what he did had done for the Republican Congress.

JANSING: Yes, it is exactly the opposite.

GEARAN: It’s exactly the opposite. It was about an hour as opposed to 90 seconds. I thought the Trump speech here was a pretty perfect summary of his view of his presidency, his view of the world, a preview of the next five years when he gets reelected. It’s always us against them, I against everyone who is believed to have done it wrong, and you’ve seen him do it today. It was a position war. All the people in the trenches whom he believed had done a good job, given them names, and showered them with praise. Anyone starting with Peter Strzok and going all the way to Colonel Vindman, right? Everyone has been vetted by name to see who they see or were as an enemy, and that’s what they believe to be. And so he will proceed from here.