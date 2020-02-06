MSNBC incorrectly points out that most voters want to end private health insurance

Advertisement

On Thursday afternoon, MSNBC presenter Katy Tur appeared to be misinformed by a recent poll among Iowa Democratic constituency voters, which found that most supporters of ending private health insurance as MSNBC presenters omitted the word “Democrats” and stated that it was a survey by “Iowa” caucus goers “and later simply” Iowans “.

Tur then brought the liberal activist Wendell Potter on board and gave him a forum to campaign for a deposit health system that eliminates private insurance.

Although media like CNN and Reuters reported that Edison Research’s poll results came from democratic voters, and Tur misled the segment:

KATY TUR: We may not have had any results on Caucus Night, but we learned something quite interesting. According to the entrance, 50 percent – I’m sorry, 57 percent of Iowa Caucus visitors said they advocated the abolition of private health insurance and the establishment of a payer health care system, compared to only 38 percent who opposed it. Healthcare was the most important issue among those surveyed, far behind the secondary issue of climate change.

After introducing her guest, the MSNBC presenter repeated the misinformation when she started posing: “So if you look at these numbers and find that 57 percent of the Iowans are helping abolish private health care, what does she tell you?”

When answering their second question, Potter also failed to clarify that the poll they were discussing only affected democratic voters, since he suggested that most voters would generally want a deposit system:

POTTER: I absolutely think we will continue to see this. Nationally, 75 percent of Democrats support Medicare for All. A majority – a significant majority of the independent. And in general, it now has over 50 percent support, which we haven’t seen in the past.

Towards the end of the segment, Potter raised the likelihood that private insurance advocates would not convince voters to defend against the single payer:

POTTER: Because of the alarm in the insurance industry, they’re going to pour tons and tons of money – in Iowa alone, they’ve spent millions of dollars trying to keep people from Medicare for All. At one point, they spent more on advertising than any candidate. So, as I have said many times, it will be the mother of all propaganda campaigns against it. But I think they see – the industry sees that it just doesn’t work the way it used to.

Tur continued to believe that most Iowa voters were looking for a single payer when they closed the segment:

TUR: It didn’t work in Iowa.

POTTER: People won’t be scared like they used to be.

TUR: It didn’t work in Iowa.

POTTER: It didn’t.

It is well known that assemblies that follow presidential policies tend to have a much lower turnout than parliamentary elections or even primaries, and a democratic assembly mostly consists of very committed voters who are well above average. But Tur has never made it clear that the poll was only for the Democrats anyway.

Below is a transcript of the relevant sections of MSNBC Live with Katy Tur, Thursday, February 6th:

MSNBC Live with Katy Tur:

02/06/2020

14:41 Eastern

