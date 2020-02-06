Mr Ji serves Taiwanese fried chicken from a new permanent space in Soho

Advertisement

Inspired by Taipei’s night markets, Mr. Ji has taken over a physical site on Old Compton Street, specializing in Taiwanese fried chicken.

According to legend, founder Samuel Haim (who also opened Hook in Camden and Greenwich) came up with the idea for the concept while walking on Elephant Mountain to get a better view of Taipei. Here he met a non-Austrian local who he asked for a recommendation about where to find the best fried chicken in town. In response, the man (lovingly recalled as “Mr Ji” – which literally means “Mr Chicken”) pointed toward the famous Shikin night market – generally regarded as the largest and most famous in Taipei.

Shortly after visiting the market, a Mr Ji pop-up was launched in Camden in 2017. Two years later, a permanent site opened in Soho at the end of last year, where local new openings such as Sweet Chick and CHICK’N were merged. Mr Ji strives to offer diners a premium, fresher fast-food experience, primarily focused on fried chicken.

Speaking to London

Economically, Mr. Ji founder, Samuel Haim said: “When we did Mr. Ji pop-up, the

response was great, people loved that we brought this fantastic

quality, totally non-fat, fried chicken, and in a format that they had never seen before.

Great Taiwanese fried chicken is all about using the best ingredients,

such as free-range chicken and gluten-free sweet potato flour, as well as making

it full of taste and character, what we have done by developing our own

assortment of spicy powders to season the chicken. “

Inside, the decor of the restaurant is supervised by Mystery, specifically designed to evoke Taiwan’s night markets. Clear graphics are married to recycled materials such as scaffolding planks that have been redesignated as tables and neon signs that also evoke London’s chicken shops in the suburbs (especially those south of the river). Some fixtures are more tasteful than others, no less. While I sit down to eat, a dinner at the next table takes a subtle selfie for the neon sign: “you’ve found the ji spot”, and inevitably posted it in a WhatsApp group chat, supplemented by a lonely grinning emoji, unceasingly proud of himself.

Regarding the food, 100 per

cent free range chicken is used throughout the menu, available with a

selection of flavored powders, each adding extra depth to the chicken –

no different than that with Good Friend. These include ‘traditional herbs’,

“Thai ketchup”, “Korean BBQ” and “salt and black vinegar”.

With the chicken, a selection

of home-made Taiwanese teas, including flower jasmine; blood orange

and hibiscus; green tea and mint; and oolong, pineapple and ginger – too

accompanied by a few options with alcohol. In addition, Mr. Ji serves exclusively

Gold medal Taiwan beer, brewed with Taiwanese rice. Another night market

staple.

The main draw here is the “Big Ji”, a boneless chicken fillet, pickled, covered with gluten-free sweet potato flour and immersed in hot oil. The sweet potato flour protects the meat of the chicken, ensures optimum succulence, while it forms the basis for a remarkably crispy exterior. The salt and black vinegar coating is reminiscent of Smiths’ salt and vinegar chips in that gloriously nostalgic sense. The Ji Bao, on the other hand, has a thigh in addition to some hot sauce and a whisper of Kimchi, filled in an excellent pillow.

In addition to the chicken, fries are also available at Mr Ji’s

flavored powders, while the crispy Taipei slaw is overgrown with ginger and a

buzzing chili, it never seems like a lazy thought. Cavolo Nero lashed with

soy and citrus, praised by a generous portion of raw cashew nuts, is another

unexpected highlight. A strong link between sides that help to prove that there is more

alive than fried chicken, but not much more.

Mr Ji can be found at 72 Old Compton Street, London, W1D 4UN.