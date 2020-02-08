Mr. Consistency: Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews scores 40th goal of the season

Advertisement

Auston Matthews does not let Alex Ovechkin slip away in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy.

Matthews pulled alongside Ovechkin on top of the NHL’s goal list with a second-period snipe for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, with both men now at 40 goals for the season. The Toronto Maple Leafs star scored his team’s third of the night against the visiting Anaheim Ducks, and it was a vintage Matthews goal that gave him the milestone.

After a Ducks turnover on their own blue line, the Leafs duo of John Tavares and Mitch Marner quickly rushed into the attacking zone with the puck. A clever piece of interaction between Marner and Tavares confused the defense of the ducks, allowing a lagging Matthews to shoot a one-timer from one knee past Anaheim goalkeeper Ryan Miller.

The Friday count means that Matthews has matched his career in one season in his rookie season. What makes the performance unique is that Matthews only has two hat tricks in his career – one in each of his 40 target campaigns.

Compare that with Ovechkin, who has made three hat-tricks since January 16, and it shows how consistent a scorer Matthews has already proven to be less than four full seasons in his NHL tenure.

Matthews has now scored in five of his last six games and has not been goalless for more than two games since a drought of five games that ended on December 4. It is a testament to how good a season he has – Matthews also assist Nos. 26 and 27 against the ducks on Friday – and he will have to maintain that consistency as he holds the will of David Pastrnak from Ovechkin and Boston Bruins for the scoring crown of the competition.